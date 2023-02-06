14 of the best and most daring looks celebrities wore to the Grammys after-party

Sabrina Carpenter at the Universal Music Group Grammy after-party. Rodin Eckenroth/Stringer/Getty Images

The annual Grammy Awards were hosted in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday night.

Many stars changed outfits and went to the Universal Music Group after-party.

Fletcher wore a see-through dress, Olivia Rodrigo rocked cutouts, and Shania Twain sported leather.

Kim Petras attended Universal Music Group's party in a maroon, sparkle-covered gown.

Kim Petras at the Universal Music Group Grammy after-party. Vivien Killilea/Stringer/Getty Images

Whereas her blood-red, Victor Costa minidress at the Grammys was edgy, this sparkling gown was more glamorous.

It had a scooped neckline, ankle-length skirt, and a thigh-high slit that complemented her red heels. Petras also wore red lipstick in a matching shade.

Olivia Rodrigo was also there in a sequin-covered minidress and platform sandals.

Olivia Rodrigo at the Universal Music Group Grammy after-party. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Her dress had long, split sleeves with a subtle off-the-shoulder effect, and a round cutout in the middle of its bodice.

Joe Jonas mixed casual and classic pieces for his red-carpet look.

Joe Jonas at the Universal Music Group Grammy after-party. Vivien Killilea/Stringer/Getty Images

He paired a navy-blue, pinstripe blazer with a white T-shirt, and leather pants with Adidas sneakers.

Jonas also wore a unique baseball cap advertising a riverboat in Lansing, Iowa.

Paris Jackson skipped the actual Grammy Awards but attended the after-party in an oversized look.

Paris Jackson at the Universal Music Group Grammy after-party. Rodin Eckenroth/Stringer/Getty Images

Her outfit included a blush-pink corset with hanging straps, an oversized army-green jacket, and matching cargo pants.

For accessories, Jackson chose metallic sandals and simple gold jewelry.

Shania Twain showed the edgy side of her style in a red wig and leather two-piece set.

Shania Twain at the Universal Music Group Grammy after-party. Rodin Eckenroth/Stringer/Getty Images

Designed by Courrèges, the ensemble included a cropped leather jacket and matching high-waisted pants.

T.J. Osborne and his boyfriend Abi Ventura wore contrasting looks on the red carpet.

Abi Ventura and T.J. Osborne at the Universal Music Group Grammy after-party. Vivien Killilea/Stringer/Getty Images

Ventura paired dark trousers with a leather top and combat boots, while Osborne chose to wear a striped, navy ensemble with a yellow silk tie.

Reneé Rapp represented New York with a graphic blazer.

Reneé Rapp at the Universal Music Group Grammy after-party Vivien Killilea/Stringer/Getty Images

She wore the brown jacket — which had the Statue of Liberty painted on its sleeves — with no shirt underneath.

Rapp also sported Nike sneakers and a green pair of wide-legged leather pants.

Teyana Taylor rocked a daring minidress and velvet boots.

Teyana Taylor at the Universal Music Group Grammy after-party. Vivien Killilea/Stringer/Getty Images

Her black minidress, which she wore underneath a blazer, had a plunging neckline and scalloped skirt.

Xochitl Gomez wore two bold trends in one outfit.

Xochitl Gomez at the Universal Music Group Grammy after-party. Rodin Eckenroth/Stringer/Getty Images

Channeling Selena, Gomez wore a sparkling, see-through bodysuit with two pieces of fabric that wrapped across her chest to create a cutout at her waist.

She also sported a leather jacket with fringe across its bodice, pointed pumps, and a red flower in her hair.

Sabrina Carpenter's two-piece set was embellished with silver roses.

Sabrina Carpenter at the Universal Music Group Grammy after-party. Rodin Eckenroth/Stringer/Getty Images

One of the bedazzled roses was placed in the middle of her bralette, and three others lined the hip cutouts on her ankle-length skirt.

Fletcher wore the most daring look of the night at the UMG party.

Fletcher at the Universal Music Group Grammy after-party. Vivien Killilea/Stringer/Getty Images

She wore a see-through, chain-mail style dress with only black underwear beneath it.

The musician also sported pointed boots, which made her outfit even edgier.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly opted for monochrome outfits.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the Universal Music Group Grammy after-party. Vivien Killilea/Stringer/Getty Images

Fox wore a white corset dress with matching gloves, while Kelly changed into a black blazer and matching pants.

While he didn't wear a shirt underneath, he did add a black baseball cap to his outfit.

