Still, looking at past performance can be a key part of building a successful strategy for the future. And with that in mind, here’s a look at the top-performing stocks from the S&P 500 for this year. Who knows? Perhaps digging into the top stocks of 2018 will help you pick the right ones for 2019 .

Investing is way, way easier when done in hindsight. Aside from enormous sums of money, what do you really get from trying to pick stocks before they make big gains when it’s so much easier to know how successful a stock will be after it already is a hit ?

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 14 of the Best Performing Stocks in 2018

Investing is way, way easier when done in hindsight. Aside from enormous sums of money, what do you really get from trying to pick stocks before they make big gains when it’s so much easier to know how successful a stock will be after it already is a hit?

Still, looking at past performance can be a key part of building a successful strategy for the future. And with that in mind, here’s a look at the top-performing stocks from the S&P 500 for this year. Who knows? Perhaps digging into the top stocks of 2018 will help you pick the right ones for 2019.

14. Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Opening price on Jan. 2: $367.89

Closing price on Nov. 8: $540.02

Percent gain: 46.79 percent

What $1,000 invested would be worth now: $1,467.90

Intuitive Surgical makes the da Vinci Surgical System, a robotic surgery system that a surgeon can control from a console. It allows surgeons to perform complex, minimally invasive surgeries with accuracy and precision. This expensive stock has been worth the investment: It has gained over 45 percent thus far in 2018.

13. NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)

Opening price on Jan. 2: $55.50

Closing price on Nov. 8: $82.84

Percent gain: 49.26 percent

What $1,000 invested would be worth now: $1,492.60

NetApp is a cloud computing company that has spent most of 2018 delivering a string of better-than-expected earnings reports. Its most recent two quarterly reports beat analyst expectations by an average of almost 17 percent.

12. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Opening price on Jan. 2: $1,172

Closing price on Nov. 8: $1,754.91

Percent gain: 49.74 percent

What $1,000 invested would be worth now: $1,497.40

Apparently, there were plenty of people who looked at Amazon’s $1,000-plus share price at the start of the year and thought to themselves, “Wow, what a bargain!” At least, enough people that the shares have shot up almost 50 percent since that point. And that’s after counting the nearly 15 percent drop the company experienced after hitting a 52-week high of over $2,000 a share in early September.

Find Out: 10 Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

11. Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Opening price on Jan. 2: $224.78

Closing price on Nov. 8: $339.55

Percent gain: 51.06 percent

What $1,000 invested would be worth now: $1,510.60

Genetics company Illumina provides gene-sequencing solutions and it increased its overall value by more than a half in 2018. The company reported its highest sales ever for its genomic-sequencing systems in late October, and then it bought its biggest competitor — Pacific Biosciences — in early November.

10. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

Opening price on Jan. 2: $24.94

Closing price on Nov. 8: $38.44

Percent gain: 54.13 percent

What $1,000 invested would be worth now: $1,541.30

Medical device maker Boston Scientific is putting together a healthy year: The stock added 54.13 percent to its market value in just 10 months. The company — which specializes in cardiology products — might have left investors needing to adjust their pacemakers after reading the ticker tape as it built its share price month after month through a string of solid earnings reports.

9. Under Armour, Inc. (UA)

Opening price on Jan. 2: $13.45

Closing price on Nov. 8: $20.74

Percent gain: 54.2 percent

What $1,000 invested would be worth now: $1,542

The huge gains in Under Armor stock have likely been immensely satisfying to anyone who bought the stock at the beginning of 2018. But longtime stockholders might be less enthused — following a sharp drop in 2016, shares plummeted even further in 2017 and have yet to fully recover.

8. HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Opening price on Jan. 2: $88

Closing price on Nov. 8: $141.63

Percent gain: 60.94 percent

What $1,000 invested would be worth now: $1,609.40

HCA Healthcare operates acute care hospitals and surgical services, providing healthcare services for a wide variety of patients at its 179 hospitals and 120 freestanding surgical centers. And, based on its earnings and stock performance in 2018, it’s been doing a bang-up job at it, adding over 60 percent to its market value since the start of the year as admissions continue to rise.