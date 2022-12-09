14 of the best ugly Christmas sweaters you can still buy before your holiday parties

Ring-in the holiday season with these ugly Christmas sweaters.

Holiday parties are always a blast, especially when someone breaks out the ugly Christmas sweaters. Whether they have a goofy face getting laughs from friends or eye-catching designs of a holiday tapestry, the seasonal threads are highlights of any get-together. If you want to get in on the fun, we've got some amazing ugly Christmas sweaters for you to try right now.

Ugly Christmas sweaters are the epitome of a win-win: You can wear them to office parties or family gatherings, and depending on the style you choose, they can be acceptable enough to transition to after-hour events when heading to happy hour or restaurants without drawing too much attention. It's the best of both worlds. From over-the-top selections to ones that make subtle statements, we've rounded up 15 of the best ugly Christmas sweaters to make a staple in your closet this season and next.

1. For the one who loves a twist on a classic: A festive Fair Isle

Keep it classy (and only slightly ugly) with this fair isle option from Kohl's.

Not quite ready to go all-out ugly this Christmas? We get it, it can be a lot of pressure. Why not ease into it with the Men's Sonoma Goods for Life Winter Fair Isle Sweater from Kohl's? Offered in three holiday-ready patterns, in men's sizes S to XXL, this sweater dips a toe into Ugly Christmas Sweater territory without jumping fully in. We particularly love the orange and red options.

$23.99 at Kohl's

2. For the one who wants to stand out: A tinsel-covered sweater

Only for the bold, why not try this tinsel-covered option from Tipsy Elves?

The Men's Tacky Tinsel Ugly Christmas Sweater from Tipsy Elves isn't for the faint of heart. This classic red-and-green sweater is decorated with yards upon yards of silver tinsel and Christmas ornaments that add texture and interest to your most hilarious holiday look. We love this sweater for being everything a holiday sweater should be: funny, sparkly and just a little bit extra. Shop the style in men's sizes XS to 5XL.

$44.95 at Tipsy Elves

3. For the men who want to show off their humor: A funny, family-friendly find

Step into this hilarious family-friendly sweater that's available at Amazon.

This year, show off your funny side with the help of the Tipsy Elves Fun Classic Ugly Christmas Sweaters, available in 19 patterns and phrases. Available in men's sizes XXS to 5XL, opt for a beer pong-inspired sweater with matching velcro balls to keep the party going all night long, or slip on one that reads "big gift energy."

According to over 5,000 reviewers, these festive sweater designs are funny and stylish, while being cheeky and envelope-pushing at times. It also received glowing recommendations on how high quality the material is.

$39.95 at Amazon

4. For the youngest partygoers: A gift-themed baby sweater

The cutest gifts come in the smallest packages, so this gift-themed sweater is perhaps the least ugly sweater on the list.

Bringing the little ones along to your holiday party? Look no further than the Little Present Ugly Christmas Sweater. Available in sizes 6M to 18M, this sweater will be the sweetest gift you bring to the celebration. With a red and green colorblock and topped a brilliant gold bow, Little Present sweater is anything but ugly.

$34.95 at Tipsy Elves

5. For the vintage lover: A sweater vest

Channel your inner first grade teacher with this Christmas sweater vest from Marshalls.

This vintage-inspired sweater vest might remind you of the ones that your grade school teachers would wear come December. We love the Poof Holiday Fair Isle Vest, which allows you to layer up for a warm but not stuffy holiday look. This is a great option if it's not quite a winter wonderland where you're celebrating this year. Shop the vest in women's sizes S to L.

$14.99 at Marshalls

6. For the daycare Ugly Christmas Sweater party: A Grinch-themed toddler sweater

For the Ugly Christmas Sweater party at school, send them off with this sweater featuring the Grinch.

If they're going to get a lump of coal this year instead of a present, consider the The Grinch Define Naughty Knitted Pullover Sweater. This sweater features a knit pattern of The Grinch with his sly smile centered in a holiday-friendly wreath. Shop the style in toddler's sizes 12M to 5T.

$16.99 at Target

7. For the couple who loves to coordinate: Matching ugly Christmas sweaters

Score this matching set of ugly Christmas sweaters from Etsy.

Can't decide what to wear? If you have a significant other, this BOGO Set of Couples Christmas Sweaters, Funny Christmas Sweatshirts is the answer to every holiday conundrum. Featuring two sweatshirts (one in green and another in red), each one highlights a catchy phrase and comes in sizes XS to 3XL, with the opportunity to mix and match sizing.

$39.20 at Etsy

8. For the person who is always hot: A lightweight sweater

Slip into this lightweight ugly sweater from Jouica Store this holiday season.

Step into the unbelievably soft Jouica Women's Casual Lightweight V Neck Batwing Sleeve Knit Top Loose Pullover Sweater this season to avoid overheating at every celebration. The relaxed fit and v-neck style provides breathability and it comes in 27 patterns and colors, with four specifically designed for the holiday season. Available in women's sizes XS to 3XL, over 6,000 reviewers claim it's "endlessly versatile," and "the perfect holiday sweater."

$24.99 at Amazon

9. For the entire family: A matching set in adult and kid sizes

Get the whole family in on the action with this matching set, available in sizes for the kids and grownups alike.

If you're taking the whole family to an ugly Christmas sweater party, shop the Totatuit Family Matching Christmas Sweater. Available in six colors featuring a reindeer print, this Instagram-ready style is available in kid's, women's, and men's sizes S to XXL.

From $26.09 at Amazon

10. For when "Ugly" is too much of a commitment: An attractive red Fair Isle

Fair Isle patterns may not be ugly, but they're certainly a Christmas classic.

If you're looking for a sweater that reads Christmas without reading ugly, consider this elegant and vibrant Fair Isle Sweater from Lucky Brand. The sweater, available in three colors, is classic while still looking totally modern when styled with jeans and a slouchy beanie. Shop this cozy style in women's sizes XS to 2XL.

$59.40 at Lucky Brand

11. For the one who wants to sparkle: A bold choice

Add some texture and sparkle to your Ugly Christmas Sweater party with this tinsel-covered option.

Who said that tinsel had to be reserved for the tree? The Joyland Women's Tinsel Sweater keeps you festive with various holiday logos, ornaments and multicolored tinsel strands. Shop the style in two colors in women's sizes S to XXL.

$17.85 at Belk

12. For the animal lover: Christmas sweaters featuring holiday creatures

Your Christmas sweater doesn't just have to be ugly, it can be hilarious too.

The Men's Holiday Sweaters at Kohl's are available in 7 outrageous designs that are sure to get a laugh at your company Ugly Christmas Sweater competition. From a llama dressed as an elf to a t-rex dancing alongside a Christmas tree, this line of sweaters is classic, ridiculous, and here for a good time. Shop the style in men's sizes S to XXL.

$27.99 at Kohl's

13. For when just a sweater won't do: This sweater dress

Your ugly Christmas sweater can be an ugly sweater dress with this fun tinsel-festooned option from Kohl's.

Looking for a one-and-done style? Try the Celebrate Together Crewneck Tree Tunic Christmas Sweater, which features a pattern of a bold Christmas tree complete with tinsel, ornaments, bows and polka dots. The green cuffs finish the look. Pair the long sweater with jeans or tights for a warm and cozy holiday look. Shop this style in women's sizes S to XL.

$24 at Kohl's

14. For your furry friend: A dog-sized ugly Christmas sweater

When we say the whole family can get in on the fun, we mean it! Even your four-legged besties.

One thing's for sure: You won't want to forget scoring an ugly Christmas sweater for your four-legged friend, and the Frisco Striped Festive Dog & Cat Ugly Sweater from Chewy is suitable for both dogs and cats. Available in sizes XS to XXXL, this festive sweater seamlessly slips over your pet's head with no hook-and-loop fasteners or pesky buttons. Plus, the belly is designed and cut a little higher, meaning it provides easy access for when they have to use the bathroom.

$13.94 at Chewy

