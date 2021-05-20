14 bodies found at home of ex-cop in El Salvador murder case

  • A police officer stands guard behind police tape, near the house of a former policeman where forensic teams work to exhume several graves in Chalchuapa, El Salvador, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The search at the home of the former policeman arrested last week for the murder of two women has turned up 10 other bodies, prosecutors said Friday, revealing the existence of a murder ring that allegedly killed as many as 13 people. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)
  • Forensic teams work to exhume several clandestine graves in Chalchuapa, El Salvador, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The search at the home of a former policeman arrested last week for the murder of two women has turned up 10 other bodies, prosecutors said Friday, revealing the existence of a murder ring that allegedly killed as many as 13 people. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)
1 / 2

El Salvador Murders

A police officer stands guard behind police tape, near the house of a former policeman where forensic teams work to exhume several graves in Chalchuapa, El Salvador, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The search at the home of the former policeman arrested last week for the murder of two women has turned up 10 other bodies, prosecutors said Friday, revealing the existence of a murder ring that allegedly killed as many as 13 people. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)
·2 min read

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Fourteen bodies have now been found at the home of a former police officer who was arrested this month for murdering two women, Salvadoran prosecutors said Thursday.

Authorities have said the case revealed the existence of a murder ring that may have operated for a decade, and there has been speculation in local media that it could have killed as many as 20 people.

The former officer, Hugo Osorio Chávez, was detained and charged earlier this month in the killing of a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter. Osorio Chávez, 51, who had previously been investigated for sex crimes, confessed to killing the two.

After his arrest, a search was launched of his home in the eastern town of Chalchuapa.

The search turned up eight pits that held 14 bodies, some of which may have been buried as long as two years ago, prosecutors said. The total of bodies recovered at the home increased by four over the past week.

Justice Minister Gustavo Villatoro said the skeletal remains will be re-assembled and subjected to DNA testing to determine their identities. He said the depth of the pits where the remains were found suggests more than one person was involved in burying them.

Based on the information in the case, prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 10 other suspects who may have acted as accomplices in 14 killings, including the murders of nine women.

The prosecutors’ office said earlier the victims may include girls aged 9, 7 and 2.

The country's director of police, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, said Osorio Chávez was fired from the force in 2005 and may have been killing people for a decade.

“He told us that he found victims on social media and sought them out, luring them with the American dream,” Arriaza Chicas said.

“This psychopath has been detained and I believe that 99% of the people who assisted him have been detained,” said.

Recommended Stories

  • Australian hoarder killed intruder and kept body for 15 years, using 70 air fresheners to hide smell

    Shane Snellman’s corpse was discovered in 2018 by cleaners who were clearing the estate of Bruce Roberts

  • Person living with Texas toddler found dead says video shows suspect taking child

    Darriynn Brown, 18, was arrested earlier this week in connection with the death and charged with kidnapping and theft.

  • 3 family members wanted for murder of man mistaken as a vandal

    Deputies say the victim was on his way home when he was shot to death by one of the family members, who thought he'd been vandalizing their cars.

  • FBI investigating murder of Asian American teenager who was burnt alive as a hate crime

    There have not been any arrests in case of Maggie Long’s killing so far

  • Biden's U.S. Supreme Court commission meets to explore broad reforms

    President Joe Biden's commission to study potential changes to the U.S. Supreme Court held its first meeting on Wednesday and will have six months to issue a report on reforms including possibly expanding the number of justices, an idea touted by some liberal activists and Democratic lawmakers. "We definitely have our work cut out for us," commission co-chair Cristina Rodriguez said at the end of the virtual meeting that lasted less than half an hour. Rodriguez, a Yale Law School professor who served in the U.S. Justice Department under Democratic former President Barack Obama, said the 36-member bipartisan commission will not provide recommendations but rather evaluate the "merits and legality" of specific reform proposals.

  • 'Love Island' star Demi Jones, 22, tells fans she has thyroid cancer

    The star assured her fans she is 'staying very positive'.

  • Fewer independents vie for Vietnam's Communist Party-dominated assembly

    HANOI (Reuters) -Fewer independent candidates than before are standing in an election in Vietnam on Sunday to a largely rubber-stamp legislature that is dominated by the Communist Party but which has taken on a growing role in discussing social issues. Despite increasing openness to social change and a plethora of free trade deals, the party - one of the last ruling communist parties in the world - retains tight control over Vietnam and its media, and tolerates little dissent. Some 92% of candidates standing for the 500-seat National Assembly are party members.

  • Jennifer Love Hewitt pregnant with third child at 42

    The 42-year-old actor posted her pregnancy test results on social media for the world to see.

  • Report: Chris Cuomo advised brother on sex harassment claims

    CNN said Thursday it was “inappropriate” for anchor Chris Cuomo to have been involved in phone calls with the staff of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, where strategies on how the governor should respond to sexual harassment allegations were allegedly discussed. The network was responding to a story in The Washington Post that said Chris Cuomo had joined a series of conference calls with aides and advisers. The host of CNN's “Cuomo Prime Time” encouraged his brother to take a defiant position and not resign, the Post said, quoting two people present on one of the calls that the newspaper did not identify.

  • Brave victim exposed paedophile babysitter who abused children over 35-year period

    Paul Farrell sexually abused victims aged between five and 16 hundreds of times.

  • Two people found shot in a car near Bird Road gas station. Gunman was an ex, police say

    A 23-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting of his former girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said. The couple were taken to the hospital after they were found wounded inside a shot-up car near a gas station on Bird Road.

  • Golf-Catlin gets first slow play penalty at a major since 2013

    A rare slow play penalty was handed out at the PGA Championship on Thursday as world number 80 John Catlin incurred the wrath of officials. Catlin was docked one shot after officials judged he took too long over two of his strokes in the opening round at Kiawah Island. Catlin was hardly the only slow player on Thursday as rounds stretched for five-and-a-half hours in a strong breeze that prompted some players to spend more time than usual trying to gauge shot and club selection.

  • Biden signs hate crimes bill into law

    In April, the hate crimes bill to combat violence against Asian Americans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic passed the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly, with a rare bipartisan vote in the evenly divided chamber.The bill passed 94-1, with Missouri Senator Josh Hawley the only no vote. It also passed the House of Representatives, where Democrats hold a majority, before it made its way to Biden's desk on Thursday.

  • Nancy Pelosi calls out AIPAC over 'deeply cynical' and 'inflammatory' ad attacking Ilhan Omar

    The willingness of top Democrats, including Steny Hoyer, to criticize AIPAC reflects the growing schism in the party over US-Israeli relations.

  • 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline spy photos show tow hooks, skid plate

    A Ford Expedition Timberline is expected to join the lineup for 2022, slotting in alongside the recently revealed Explorer of the same name and sporting a similar set of upgrades and aesthetic cues. What might otherwise be a fairly anonymous prototype is exposed here thanks to the telltale orange recovery hooks clearly visible in the front bumper, as well as the aluminum skid plate. This is likely the same vehicle (though perhaps not the exact same prototype) that was caught by spy photographers late last year with significantly more camo.

  • Biden's pattern with Israel: public support, private scolds

    It's a story Joe Biden has loved recounting over the decades: A chain-smoking Golda Meir welcoming the 30-year-old senator to Israel on his first visit in 1973 and giving him a grandmotherly hug before schooling him on the Six-Day War and the dangers still faced by Israel. A classified Israeli government memo, though, paints a less anodyne version of Biden's meeting with the Israeli prime minister that day, reporting that the young senator privately “displayed an enthusiasm” that “signaled his lack of diplomatic experience” as he laid out his concerns over land seized in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by Israel years earlier. The document was published last year by Israel’s Channel 13.

  • Hong Kong court denies jury trial to first person charged under national security law

    Hong Kong’s High Court has ruled that a criminal trial can take place without a jury, dealing a heavy blow to the reputation of the territory’s legal system. The court on Thursday declared that the first individual charged under the new National Security law would instead have his fate decided by a panel of three judges. The ruling marks a sharp deviation from the norms established under British rule of the city-state and comes as Beijing tears up the freedoms promised to the population when it ended in 1997. Judge Alex Lee said that there was “nothing inherently unreasonable” about a trial without a jury, citing the need to protect the safety of the potential jurors. Tong Ying-Kit, 24, will be the first alleged criminal tried under the new system after he was arrested for driving a motorbike into police on July 1 last year. More than 300 people were arrested in protests against the imposition of the National Security law, which threatens life imprisonment for a range of hazily-defined crimes including ‘subversion’. The three-judge panel will be selected by the city’s embattled leader Carrie Lam, who has overseen the crackdown on democracy ordered by Beijing following months of protests against its growing influence in the financial hub.

  • Taraji P. Henson Looks Stunning in a New Beach Bikini Photoshoot

    You HAVE to see the last photo!!!

  • Legislation raises hopes for Alaskan cruises this summer

    Congress has voted to let large cruise ships sail directly from Washington state to Alaska without stopping in Canada, a step that could clear the way for cruises later this year. The legislation approved by the House on Thursday goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it. “This legislation is literally a lifeline for so many of Alaska’s small businesses that were struggling, and it means jobs for more Alaskans this summer," said Sarah Leonard, president of the Alaska Travel Industry Association.

  • A former New York Giants employee filed a lawsuit alleging a coach once tackled and threatened to kill him

    The Giants' former video director, who worked for the team for nearly 30 years, alleges that a coach once tackled him and threatened to kill him.