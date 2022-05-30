14 bodies recovered from plane crash site in mountains of Nepal

BINAJ GURUBACHARYA
·2 min read
This handout photograph released by Fishtail Air, shows the wreckage of a plane in a gorge in Sanosware in Mustang district close to the mountain town of Jomsom, west of Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, May 30, 2022. The wreckage of a plane carrying 22 people that disappeared in Nepal's mountains was found Monday scattered on a mountainside, the army said. There was no word on survivors. (Fishtail Air via AP)
The wreckage of a plane carrying 22 people that disappeared in Nepal's mountains was found scattered on a mountainside. (Fishtail Air)

The wreckage of a plane lost in Nepal's mountains was found scattered on a mountainside Monday, and 14 of the 22 people on board were confirmed dead, the army said.

Rescuers recovered 14 bodies from the crash site, said Teknath Sitaula of Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu. There was no word on survivors, and the search of the crash site was continuing.

Aerial photos of the crash site showed aircraft parts scattered among rocks and moss on the side of a mountain gorge.

The Tara Air turboprop Twin Otter lost contact with the airport tower Sunday while flying in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops on a 20-minute flight.

The army said the plane crashed in Sanosware in Mustang district close to the mountain town of Jomsom, where it was heading after taking off from the resort town of Pokhara, 125 miles west of Kathmandu.

According to tracking data from flightradar24.com, the 43-year-old aircraft took off from Pokhara at 9:55 a.m. and transmitted its last signal at 10:07 a.m. at an altitude of 12,825 feet.

Four Indians and two Germans were on the plane. The three crew members and other passengers were Nepali nationals.

The plane's destination is popular with foreign hikers who trek the mountain trails and also with Indian and Nepali pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple.

The Twin Otter, a rugged plane originally built by Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland, has been in service in Nepal for about 50 years, during which it has been involved in about 21 accidents, according to aviationnepal.com.

The plane, with its top-mounted wing and fixed landing gear, is prized for its durability and its ability to take off and land on short runways.

Production of the planes originally ended in the 1980s. Another Canadian company, Viking Air, brought the model back into production in 2010.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nepal plane goes missing with 22 on board - officials

    STORY: The Tara Air plane took off from the tourist town of Pokhara, some 80 miles west of the capital, Kathmandu, for Jomsom, about 50 miles to the northwest, the officials said."Among the 19 passengers there are two German nationals, four Indian citizens and 13 are Nepali citizens. This is all for now. Now a helicopter that was sent for search has also returned because of bad weather," said Sudarshan Bartaula, the airline's spokesman."The twin otter aircraft of the Tara Air had taken off from Pokhara for Jomsom with 19 passengers at 9:55 am this morning and there were three crew members. That aircraft went out of contact 15 minutes after taking off," he added.The country's weather office said there had been thick cloud cover in the Pokhara-Jomson area since the morning.Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest, has a record of air accidents. Its weather can change suddenly and airstrips are typically sited in difficult-to-reach mountainous areas.

  • At least 14 dead in Nepal plane crash, rescue operations continue

    KATHMANDU (Reuters) -Rescue workers in Nepal on Monday recovered 14 bodies as they scoured a remote Himalayan mountainside scattered with the wreckage of a small plane that crashed with 22 aboard, with officials saying the chance of finding survivors was slim. Operated by privately owned Tara Air, the aircraft went down during cloudy weather on Sunday and was spotted by Nepal's army earlier on Monday after search operations that were halted overnight were resumed. "There is very little chance to find survivors," said Deo Chandra Lal Karna, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

  • Memorial Day ceremony held at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies

    This was the first in-person Memorial Day ceremony in 3 years.

  • It's A Pontiac Showdown

    Which is the best Pontiac?Pontiac was once the creator of some of America's most outstanding performance vehicles, including a vast array of muscle cars, pony cars, and personal luxury vehicles. These automobiles have scattered posters on the walls of automotive enthusiasts everywhere since the debut of cars like the

  • Rescuers find 10 more survivors of sunken boat in Indonesia

    Three days after a cargo boat sank in the Makassar Strait in South Sulawesi province, 10 more survivors were located, including the captain and other crew. Of the total 42 people on board, 31 have been rescued since search and rescue operations began Saturday, said Djunaidi, the head of the provincial search and rescue agency. The boat left Thursday from a seaport in Makassar heading to Kalmas Island in Pangkep Regency, South Sulawesi Province, with stops along its route to visit some islands in Makassar Strait.

  • Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Are Expecting Their Second Baby: 'Round 2!'

    The husband and wife are already proud parents to 15-month-old daughter Sterling Skye

  • Brittany and Patrick Mahomes reveal second child on the way

    Brittany and Patrick Mahomes announced their second child is on its way

  • Israeli Forces Clash With Palestinian Demonstrators in West Bank After Flag March on Jerusalem Day

    Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli forces on May 29 in the West Bank following demonstrations to denounce the annual nationalist ‘flag march’ through Jerusalem.Almost 70,000 Jewish nationalists marched around Jerusalem’s Old City as part of the event with some chanting racist slogans and clashing with Palestinians and police, according to the Times of Israel.Media citing the Palestinian Red Crescent reported 137 Palestinians were injured by Israeli armed forces as they clashed with authorities in Ramallah, Nablus, Tulkarem, Hebron and Jericho.The flag march is seen as highly provocative by Palestinians, as the event celebrates Israel’s capture of East Jerusalem in the 1967 war. Israel regards the whole of Jerusalem as its capital, something rejected by most countries and the Palestinians.Masoud Mohammed filmed a video that shows protesters with Palestinian flags burning tires before being chased by Israeli forces in Ramallah. Mohammed told Storyful that Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters towards the protesters. Credit: Masoud Mohammed via Storyful

  • Eight years after historic NFL draft selection, Michael Sam returns to football as a coach in Europe

    Barcelona's head coach said hiring Sam a "no-brainer" given his experience and attitude.

  • Major fire sinks superyacht in British marina

    LONDON (Reuters) -Fire ripped through a superyacht in southwest England on Saturday, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky and eventually sinking the vessel after it briefly drifted across its marina. The Environment Agency said the yacht contained about 9 tonnes of diesel, prompting concerns about pollution and forcing local areas and nearby beaches to briefly close. Police and fire officials said the 85 foot (26 metre) yacht in Torquay, Devon, had been "well alight" by midday.

  • Nepal: Rescuers recover 14 bodies from plane wreck

    Rescuers are racing to find the remaining eight passengers who were on the ill-fated flight.

  • Prankster Trolls NRA Head Wayne LaPierre To His Face In Front Of All His Pals

    What first seemed like praise quickly turned uncomfortable for the NRA boss.

  • Video: Ted Cruz was confronted after NRA conference by ex-House candidate at Houston restaurant: '19 children died! That's on your hands!'

    "Why did you come here to the convention to take blood money? Why, when 19 children died?" A former House candidate asked Cruz in the video.

  • Don Trump Jr. Suggests Uvalde Shooter Could Have Killed 19 Kids With A 'Bat'

    "Screwed up people," "crazy teachers" and "indoctrination programs" in schools, not assault rifles, are the real problems, said the former president's son.

  • Texas Gov. Abbott gave 2 different speeches about gun control at the same time with 2 different messages. One was in Uvalde, the other was at the NRA convention in Houston.

    In Uvalde, Gov. Abbott said legislation is "on the table" to address gun violence, while in a pre-recorded speech to the NRA, he indicated that laws don't solve gun violence.

  • Uvalde gunman, isolated and bullied, was teased about being 'school shooter.' Then he bought guns.

    The 18-year-old who massacred students in Uvalde was known to plenty in the tight-knit Texas community, but few saw warning signs of a school shooter.

  • World's oldest man celebrates birthday in Venezuela

    STORY: Friends and family attended a birthday mass celebrated to commemorate Perez Mora’s life. After blowing out the candles, the party continued outside the church.Perez Mora, who enjoys good health and a cup of strong aguardiente liquor every day, has 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren, Guinness said in a press release.Perez Mora became the world's oldest person after Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, who was born on Feb. 11, 1909 in Spain, died in January at age 112 years and 341 days old.

  • Disturbing New York Times Cover Reveals Deadliest Detail Of American Mass Shootings

    The page lists toll of shootings over the last decade with single identical element.

  • For one Uvalde couple, a very welcome presidential landing right across the street

    As President Biden's motorcade zoomed past Mario and Agnes Quintanilla's longtime Uvalde home Sunday, she snapped pictures from their front lawn while he waved a big homemade sign reading, "President Biden thank you for your support!"

  • ‘I’m with the gays’: How new revelations of Carrie Johnson gathering on Boris’ birthday may derail his premiership

    Boris Johnson, only two months out of intensive care, must have felt properly cared for when Carrie Symonds, his then fiancee and now his third wife, surprised him with drinks to celebrate his 56th birthday.