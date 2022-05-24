14 children, one teacher killed in Texas elementary school mass shooting
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that a gunman killed 14 children and a teacher in an elementary school mass shooting in the small town of Uvalde.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that a gunman killed 14 children and a teacher in an elementary school mass shooting in the small town of Uvalde.
This national distinction recognizes UH Samaritan’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital
"He shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students and killed a teacher," Gov. Greg Abbott said. He said the suspect is also dead.
Tax cuts alone won't solve the state's marijuana market mess.
It's "racist" and it's not journalism, says former CBS News anchor.
The 18-year-old Uvalde high school student carried out the worst mass shooting at a US elementary school since Sandy Hook, officials said
Shares of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) fell as much as 15% on Tuesday after the electric vehicle manufacturer announced plans to sell $350 million worth of additional shares into the market. The move comes just weeks after company officials implied they would not have to go to market with additional shares, and it likely caught investors off guard. Fisker is one of a number of electric vehicle start-ups attempting to bring an automobile to market.
"Pretty much any time it was a No. 2, it was you!" Lawrence told DeGeneres about her pre-fame bathroom habit.
Teasers for the redesigned SUV, due out this summer, show a more aggressive face, interesting LED taillights, and a hybrid badge.
If you have a high net worth, one of the most powerful tools available to you is a trust. They can help you pass your wealth to your heirs and may be able to shield your money from creditors. However, … Continue reading → The post 6 Trusts for High-Net-Worth Estate Planning appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's government will assume emergency powers in order to be able to respond more quickly to challenges created by the war in neighbouring Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a Facebook video on Tuesday. Orban, who won a fourth consecutive term in an election on April 3, has used the special legal order in the past, once due to Europe's migration crisis and later during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new state of emergency similarly empowers Orban's government to approve measures by decree.
Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation that addresses the nation’s continuing gun violence problem as the country’s latest school shooting unfolded Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. A gutted Murphy took to the floor and demanded that lawmakers do what they failed to do after 26 students and educators were killed in Newtown, the area he represented as a congressman.
Meghan Markle made a rare appearance to hand out prizes to her husband and his winning team following the Sunday tournament.
The lone survivor of a 2009 plane crash in the Indian Ocean took the stand Monday in a Paris courtroom, recounting her ordeal as a 12-year-old girl hearing screams, clinging to floating debris and desperately hoping that her mother was still alive. Bahia Bakari's mother was among 152 people who died on the flight operated by Yemen Airways, which is now known as Yemenia. Composed throughout her testimony, Bakari cried as she mourned her mother's loss.
The victim in the unprovoked shooting on a Manhattan-bound Q train has been identified as Daniel Enriquez from Brooklyn. The shooter is still at large.
“It’s a tragedy that we are seeing too often in this country,” former Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans said of the Texas elementary school shooting. He says we “have to do better to get guns off the street in this country.”
With the world gripped by an increasingly long list of negative macro trends, the market has followed suit, showing a decidedly bearish slant in 2022. Investors have been trying to make sense of the chaos. At times it has appeared as if no stocks can withstand the gloomy macro developments. This kind of market behavior, however, creates opportunities for investors willing to seize a bit of risk. Plenty of sound stocks lose share value just because they get carried along by the general currents.
Red lipstick smear and all.
Kiel Police Chief Dave Funkhouser said the police department recommended the move because of the communications.
And it's just over an hour from San Francisco.
Parents and teachers are calling Rachel Davis a hero after she broke her elbow struggling to keep a man in mental health crisis away from her students