14 children, one teacher killed in Texas elementary school mass shooting

TipRanks

With the world gripped by an increasingly long list of negative macro trends, the market has followed suit, showing a decidedly bearish slant in 2022. Investors have been trying to make sense of the chaos. At times it has appeared as if no stocks can withstand the gloomy macro developments. This kind of market behavior, however, creates opportunities for investors willing to seize a bit of risk. Plenty of sound stocks lose share value just because they get carried along by the general currents.