The 14 coolest features of the $113,000 2022 Hummer EV 'Edition 1' — GMC's all-electric 'super truck' coming next year

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

GMC revealed its long-awaited Hummer EV electric truck on Tuesday.

To start, it'll only be available in the "Edition 1" trim, which comes packed with cool features like air-ride suspension, underbody cameras, and a six-way tailgate.

The Edition 1 starts at $112,595 and production will start in fall 2021.

GMC just unveiled its hotly anticipated 2022 Hummer EV, and the new all-electric pickup sports a vast array of cool and useful features.

The brand bills its first battery-powered truck as a techy, high-performance off-roader, and gave the model plenty of interesting capabilities to back up that promise. The launch-edition "Edition 1" version comes with all the bells and whistles, including four-wheel steering, underbody cameras, adaptive air suspension, and steel underbody armor, to name a few features.

Plus, the truck comes with a six-way tailgate, a transparent removable roof, and a frunk. As far as performance goes, the Edition 1 boasts a three-motor powertrain that puts out 1,000 horsepower, according to GMC.

Check out all the coolest features of the 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1 — which hits the market next fall for $112,595 — below.

General Motors has, at long last, unveiled its first all-electric pickup — the 2022 GMC Hummer EV.

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

The first trim available will be the 'Edition 1' package, which comes fully loaded with cool features that'll be optional on other models.

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

The Edition 1 sports a ton of features that should make it a strong off roader to compete with other luxury 4x4s.

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

For instance, it has a four-wheel-steering feature that lets the vehicle drive diagonally in a move GMC calls a "crab walk."

GMC Hummer EV Crab Mode. GIF via GMC/YouTube

It comes with steel underbody armor to protect the EV's battery pack and other vulnerable areas when driving over rocks and ruts.

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

The Hummer EV Edition 1 boasts front and rear underbody cameras to help drivers tackle challenging terrain and choose the best path over obstacles.

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

GMC says the cameras will withstand damage on the trail and have a cleaning function. The "Ultra Vision" system can provide up to 18 camera angles.

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

The Hummer EV rides on adaptive air suspension and has an optional feature called "extract mode," which raises the suspension by six inches on demand.

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

GMC says that helps the truck drive through water or over boulders.

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

Through the EV's multiple screens, drivers can check things like torque output, pitch and roll angles, and tire pressure.

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

Drivers can select between multiple drive modes for different conditions.

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

They can choose how much torque to send to the front and rear axles, or choose a "terrain mode," which bumps up the truck's ride height by 2 inches.

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

The pickup also boasts plenty of cool features that have nothing to do with off-roading.

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

The Edition 1 model gets three motors for a total of 1,000 horsepower, as estimated by GM.

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

The Hummer EV Edition 1 comes standard with a six-position MultiPro tailgate, which is also found on other GMC trucks.

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

It also comes with a transparent roof made of removable panels that can stow away in the truck's frunk.

Hummer EV. GMC

Oh, and it has a frunk.

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

With the removable roof, GMC takes aim at similar functions available on the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, and Gladiator.

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

There's also a power rear window and a power tonneau cover.

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

The Hummer EV Edition 1 goes into production next fall and carries a starting MSRP of $112,595.

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

