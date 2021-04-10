The 14 coolest features of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV, from a removable roof to 4-wheel steering

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV comes packed with off-roading tech. GMC

GMC has taken the wraps off of its 2024 Hummer EV SUV.

The SUV comes packed with features like a removable roof, four-wheel steering, and a frunk.

The first edition of the SUV costs $105,595, and GMC plans to sell an $80,000 base model by 2024.

GMC has unveiled the Hummer EV SUV, an all-electric behemoth to take on the Tesla Model X and Rivian R1T.

The SUV's April 3 reveal came a few months after GMC debuted a pickup version of the vehicle in October.

For the Hummer brand's big comeback, GMC packed the SUV with loads of interesting features and add-ons.

An available "power station" lets drivers use their Hummer to power appliances and tools or "jump charge" another EV.

The SUV also comes with a transparent roof made up of removable panels.

This allows for open-air driving like you'd get in a Jeep Wrangler or the upcoming Ford Bronco.

The "Sky Panels" that make up the Hummer's roof tuck away in its spacious frunk.

A swing-out tailgate provides easy access to the Hummer's 81.8 cubic-foot cargo area.

There's also extra storage space under the trunk floor and another hidden compartment built into the side trim, GMC says.

All Hummer EV SUVs come with the latest version of Super Cruise, GM's driver-assistance system.

The software, a competitor to Tesla's Autopilot, allows for hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads.

Lots of the Hummer SUV's interesting features are targeted at off-roading, even if the majority of buyers who shell out up to $110,000 for one won't take it anywhere near a trail.

Most models come with burly, 35-inch, all-terrain tires.

"Extract mode" - standard on all but the base Hummer EV SUV - raises the vehicle by several inches at the push of a button using its adaptive air suspension.

Most models will come with four-wheel steering that gives the SUV a remarkably tight turning radius. GMC says the SUV has roughly the same turning circle as a Chevy Bolt.

Four-wheel steering also enables "CrabWalk," a feature that turns all four wheels the same direction so that the vehicle can drive diagonally.

An optional "Extreme Off-Road Package" adds on tech like "UltraVision," an array of up to 17 cameras including ones mounted underneath the SUV.

Customers who opt for the package also get underbody armor to protect against rocks.

Standard equipment on the Hummer EV SUV includes a satellite trail-mapping function that lets drivers find off-road routes and charging stations.

The GMC Hummer EV SUV will be available in early 2023 as a 2024 model.

The first-edition model carries an MSRP of $105,595. Less expensive versions costing $80,000, $90,000, and $100,000 are set to hit the market by 2024.

Read the original article on Business Insider