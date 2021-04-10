The 14 coolest features of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV, from a removable roof to 4-wheel steering

Tim Levin
·3 min read
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV comes packed with off-roading tech. GMC

  • GMC has taken the wraps off of its 2024 Hummer EV SUV.

  • The SUV comes packed with features like a removable roof, four-wheel steering, and a frunk.

  • The first edition of the SUV costs $105,595, and GMC plans to sell an $80,000 base model by 2024.

GMC has unveiled the Hummer EV SUV, an all-electric behemoth to take on the Tesla Model X and Rivian R1T.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

The SUV's April 3 reveal came a few months after GMC debuted a pickup version of the vehicle in October.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV.
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

For the Hummer brand's big comeback, GMC packed the SUV with loads of interesting features and add-ons.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

An available "power station" lets drivers use their Hummer to power appliances and tools or "jump charge" another EV.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

The SUV also comes with a transparent roof made up of removable panels.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

This allows for open-air driving like you'd get in a Jeep Wrangler or the upcoming Ford Bronco.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

The "Sky Panels" that make up the Hummer's roof tuck away in its spacious frunk.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

A swing-out tailgate provides easy access to the Hummer's 81.8 cubic-foot cargo area.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

There's also extra storage space under the trunk floor and another hidden compartment built into the side trim, GMC says.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV.
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

All Hummer EV SUVs come with the latest version of Super Cruise, GM's driver-assistance system.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

The software, a competitor to Tesla's Autopilot, allows for hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

Lots of the Hummer SUV's interesting features are targeted at off-roading, even if the majority of buyers who shell out up to $110,000 for one won't take it anywhere near a trail.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

Most models come with burly, 35-inch, all-terrain tires.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

"Extract mode" - standard on all but the base Hummer EV SUV - raises the vehicle by several inches at the push of a button using its adaptive air suspension.

2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV 014
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

Most models will come with four-wheel steering that gives the SUV a remarkably tight turning radius. GMC says the SUV has roughly the same turning circle as a Chevy Bolt.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

Four-wheel steering also enables "CrabWalk," a feature that turns all four wheels the same direction so that the vehicle can drive diagonally.

[EMBARGO APRIL 3 5PM DO NOT USE] GMC Hummer EV SUV
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

An optional "Extreme Off-Road Package" adds on tech like "UltraVision," an array of up to 17 cameras including ones mounted underneath the SUV.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

Customers who opt for the package also get underbody armor to protect against rocks.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

Standard equipment on the Hummer EV SUV includes a satellite trail-mapping function that lets drivers find off-road routes and charging stations.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

The GMC Hummer EV SUV will be available in early 2023 as a 2024 model.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

The first-edition model carries an MSRP of $105,595. Less expensive versions costing $80,000, $90,000, and $100,000 are set to hit the market by 2024.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

