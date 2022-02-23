14 corrections officers on leave as AG probes prison use of force

Feb. 23—CONCORD — The Department of Corrections has placed 14 corrections officers on paid leave in the face of a criminal investigation into the use of force against an inmate last year, authorities said.

The state Department of Justice informed Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks of the investigation in a letter dated Feb. 9.

The Justice Department's Criminal Justice Bureau is handling the investigation. Bureau chief Geoffrey Ward asked Hanks to cease any internal investigation until the criminal investigation is completed.

The letter does not specify which prison or facility — the Department of Corrections operates three prisons and three halfway houses in the state — where the alleged force took place.

The inmate is identified in the letter, but the name is blacked out in a copy provided to the New Hampshire Union Leader. According to the letter, the inmate was the recipient of two use-of-force incidents on April 21.

Eleven corrections officers are under investigation for the use of force in one or both of the incidents as well as their documentation of the incidents.

Another three are under investigation for their documentation.

Richelle Angeli, a spokesman for the Department of Corrections, said the 14 are on administrative leave, as determined by their union contract and state personnel rules.

"The Department of Corrections remains committed to providing a safe environment for residents and staff," she said in an email.

She said she could not discuss the investigation because of its ongoing nature.

Primarily, corrections officials will use overtime to fill the vacancies created by the leaves, she said.

The 14 include Capt. Daniel Boynton, Lts. Christopher Turcotte and Gary Lydic; four sergeants, five corporals and two corrections officers.