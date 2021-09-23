14 cute Halloween costume ideas for the whole family that are easy to pull off

These family Halloween costumes are spook-tacularly easy to pull off!

A really good family Halloween costume is pure holiday gold, destined to make a serious splash on your Instagram—but they can be challenging to pull off. Every family member has their own taste and their own ideas of what they want to be for Halloween, so it takes some seriously good ideas to get everyone on board.

Argue no more. We've rounded up some spook-tacular family Halloween costumes the whole family will love. They're fun, they're crowd-pleasing, they'll make for great photos, and—best of all—they are super easy to execute (no need to be a crafter). Let the trick-or-treating begin.

1. A hauntingly easy costume

A family of mummies is spookily easy to put together.

‘Tis is the season to be spooky. While there are lots of scary characters to choose from, what’s easier than wrapping the whole gang up in our favorite toilet paper and becoming a family of mummies? Cotton gauze would better withstand the elements, or you can take the easy way out and invest in actual mummy costumes.

Shop mummy costumes for the whole family at HalloweenCostumes.com

2. Who you gonna call? (This costume)

Don some coveralls and turn your toddler into the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

If you ain’t afraid of no ghosts, why not go as characters from the classic movie, Ghostbusters? A baby is the perfect stand-in for the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man or Slimer. Toss on a pair of comfortable tan coveralls (proton pack optional) or buy one of these easy one-piece costumes. Even better? Go as a family of Gozer's minions, with parents as Dana and Tully and a baby as a demon of your choice.

3. A classic costume with a canine option

You can't go wrong with a Wizard of Oz costume.

This classic family costume idea is perfect for families of all sizes—and it even has options to include the furbabies. Turn the family pet into the Cowardly Lion with a dog costume that comes complete with a mane and tail-tip, or keep them as their canine self when you dress them as Toto in a picnic basket. Little ones will look adorable in just about any costume inspired by this classic movie, and if you have a little leader in your midst, she'll be just thrilled to don a Dorothy costume (not to mention those fabulous ruby slippers).

4. An incredible family costume

Actual super powers not included.

Show how incredible your family really is. Parents and kids of all ages and sizes are covered in this super-powered family costume. You'll be ready for action, adventure, crime-fighting and, most importantly, some serious trick-or-treating with this super set (babies that spontaneously burst into flames optional).

Shop The Incredibles family costume at shopDisney

5. For kids—and parents—who behave like wild animals

Sometimes your house can feel like a zoo—embrace it!

Ever feel like your house is overrun by a pack of wild animals? Why not show off your wild side and dress like you’ve all just escaped from the zoo? You can purchase a set of zoo-themed costumes, or opt for a more budget-friendly option and get animal-inspired fleece onesies that will keep you warm long after the candy is gone.

6. Get Stone(age)d

The modern stone-age family!

You’ll be yaba-daba-doo-ing the whole night through in this Flintstones family costume. Mom and Dad make the perfect Fred and Wilma Flintstone, and who can resist a baby Bam Bam or Pebbles?

7. A costume set you're sure to relish

You'll be quite the spread in this fast-food inspired family costume.

Bring some flavor to the table this Halloween. Parents can pay homage to the coolest condiments in the fridge, while baby will be nice and cozy in a little hot dog costume.

8. A bone-chilling option for all ages

A spooky set of skeletons is a classic costume idea that's always a hit.

You may look boney but you'll be extra cozy in these skeleton-style onesies. Your undead brood will look super-cool when the sun goes down with this glow-in-the-dark onesie set.

Shop the glow in the dark Skeleton Family Jumpsuits at Amazon

9. Do-do-do-do this simple costume

The song your can never get out of your head now comes in costume form.

Little ones will be trilled to be their favorite character from their favorite song, and you won't even have to put in too much effort with these easy-to-don shark-themed hoodies. The baby and toddler onesie even plays the famous song.

Shop Baby Shark costumes at Spirit

10. Caution: Easy-to-execute costume ahead

You might already own everything you need to outfit your own construction crew.

We love this idea for expecting families! If you think about it, you are a bit of a construction zone when you've got a baby brewing. Tack an "under construction sign" on your belly and wrap yourself in caution tape to bring some humor to the last few (uncomfortable) weeks of pregnancy. Kit the rest of the family out in hard hats, vests, and toy tools, and you'll have your own demolition crew in a snap. It’s a low-effort costume perfect for tired moms who don’t have the energy to deal with complicated costumes.

11. An out-of-this-world costume

This family costume idea for expectant moms is out of this world!

Here's another family costume that's fun for expectant mamas: Accentuate your baby bump by painting it like the Earth, and cast the rest of your family as space explorers. Turn your toddler into a rocket ship and your other half into an astronaut and get ready to explore the outer reaches of the galaxy—or your neighborhood, as the case may be.

If you’re going to do this or any costume that requires painting a pregnant belly, choose a paint set that’s baby safe, non-toxic, water based, and FDA-approved—and that's easy to apply and remove.

12. Let the force be with your costume choice

The force will be with you when you're all dressed as your favorite Star Wars characters.

Star Wars costumes are always popular at Halloween, especially now that there are so many new characters to choose from. We do love us some Mandalorian, but for a full-on family costume, we're partial to the movie franchises. Kids somehow always related to the androids; turn your little one into the most adorable droid in the galaxy in a BB-8 costume, while you suit yourselves up as Rey and Finn. Or, if you're a Star Wars purist, go the route of Leia, Han, and R2-D2, an Ewok, or a baby Yoda. Really, the possibilities are as endless as the galaxy—be it nearby or far, far away.

13. Costumes to take you to Neverland

Second star to the right and straight on 'til morning—or until the candy bag is filled.

Tink, Peter, and Hook are a start, but—if you're a big family—you could have a whole army of Lost Boys (and girls) at your side. Or flip things around and throw the Darling children in the mix. This is a versatile costume idea that's made for family fun.

Shop the Peter Pan family costume collection at shopDisney

14. Costumes to say "Howdy" to

This fun family costume idea will take you to infinity and beyond!

You're about to go toy crazy for this family costume idea. Your whole family can travel to infinity and beyond (or just around the block) when they dress up as the beloved characters from this Pixar classic. There are so many options for kids, adults, and pets that the toy box gang is sure to finally feel complete on Halloween night.

Shop the Toy Story Halloween costume collection at shopDisney

