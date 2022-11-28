14 dead, 15 injured in metro Atlanta shootings, stabbings over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Metro Atlanta police departments responded to 15 shootings and stabbings over a violent Thanksgiving weekend.

Channel 2 Action News reported on the investigations that happened from Thursday morning through Sunday night. At least 14 people died and 15 others were injured, according to the combined numbers.

Here is a breakdown of each shooting and stabbing investigation.

THURSDAY

The violent weekend started on Thanksgiving Day as police agencies investigated six different shootings in metro Atlanta.

Atlanta police responded to three of them. One man was injured around 1:58 a.m. on Cheshire Bridge Road. Police say the victim got into an argument with the suspect, who shot him. He was alert and breathing and taken to the hospital.

Four hours later, a man with a gunshot wound drove himself to Grady Memorial Hospital. The man told Atlanta police that he was shot during an argument at Magic City.

Atlanta police investigated its third shooting of the day around 4 p.m. off Cleveland Avenue. Police said a man died at the hospital after he was shot at an apartment complex. Police believe the victim got into an argument with several acquaintances prior to the shooting.

In DeKalb County, police responded to two deadly shootings on Thanksgiving. The first happened around 11:37 a.m. in a parking lot off Candler Road. Police said Royce Cross, 40, exchange gunfire with someone near the TA New Orleans Seafood restaurant. He died on his way to the hospital. No one else was injured.

Police responded to the second shooting call on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road around 7 p.m. Police said Jeremiah Eubanks was walking toward the Shell gas station when someone in a car drove by and shot and killed him. Police said the gunfire also injured 19-year-old Kelson Cody. No arrests have been made.

The deadly Thanksgiving night in metro Atlanta ended with a murder-suicide investigation in Clayton County. Police said Lionel Edwards shot and killed his daughter inside their car off South Bay Court in Riverdale. Edwards turned the gun on himself and died at the hospital, according to investigators.

FRIDAY

A 18-year-old died after police say he was shot during an attempted home invasion off Gresham Road.

Officers found Jacqueze Grier, 23, Taneaious McCune, 18, and a 15-year-old outside the home with gunshot wounds. A fourth person, 30-year-old Telvin Thomas, also was shot. Police said the four of them tried to break into a home. The suspects and one of the men inside the home exchanged gunfire.

Police said no charges are expected against the homeowner. Grier, Thomas and the 15-year-old faces felony murder charges in McCune’s death.

In Clayton County, police responded to a homicide investigation on Pahaska Court near Stagecoach Road. Details around that investigation have not been released.

SATURDAY

Around 6 a.m. Saturday, police said a property owner shot and killed a man he found sleeping in his vacant home off Campbell Street. Police said Joshua Warren shot the man as he tried to run away. Investigators said that gave them probable cause to arrest and charge Warren with felony murder and other charges.

In DeKalb County, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound inside a car. Police said the victim was in her 30s but have not released her name. The shooting remains under investigation.

Saturday night ended with a deadly shooting on the 17th Street Bridge near Atlantic Station. Atlanta police said a group of unruly teens were kicked off the Atlantic Station property in violation of curfew.

From there, the teens moved to the bridge where a shootout broke out. Police said a 12-year-old died and five others were injured.

SUNDAY

Around 10 a.m., Gwinnett County said they responded to an attempted murder-suicide off Ivy Stone Trail in Buford. Investigators believe Michael Marin shot and killed his wife Desiree before he turned the gun on himself. Their child was home at the time of the shooting but not hurt. Michael Marin remains in critical condition.

In East Point, police responded to a deadly shooting just after 12 p.m. on Washington Road. Police said a man shot another man and a woman outside the business. The man died from his injuries. A suspect is in custody, but has not been identified.

In DeKalb County, police responded to a shooting at candlelight vigil at 6:18 p.m. Sunday. Officers said the candlelight vigil was held for the teen who died in the attempted home invasion two nights earlier. Police said a 17-year-old died at the scene after a suspect walked up to him and shot him.

In Clayton County, police said a wife stabbed her husband to death after an argument. The stabbing happened off Trammel Road. Police charged Tameka Scrivens with felony murder.











