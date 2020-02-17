Fourteen evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan were allowed to fly back to the United States Sunday despite testing positive for coronavirus, the U.S. State Department and Health and Human Services saidin a joint statement. They were not symptomatic.

"These individuals were moved in the most expeditious and safe manner to a specialized containment area on the evacuation aircraft to isolate them in accordance with standard protocols," the statement, published Sunday, read.

Two charter flights carrying the Diamond Princess passengers landed at military bases in California and Texas overnight, starting the clock on a new 14-day quarantine period to ensure those passengers don’t have coronavirus. In total, approximately 380 Americans were on board the Diamond Princess ship for the duration of the cruise and quarantine at sea.

One plane carrying American passengers touched down at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, local time. A second flight arrived at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas around 2½ hours later, early Monday.

Earlier Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, said an infected person who shows minimal symptoms could still pass the virus to someone else. He stated at least 40 Americans on board the cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus. It was not immediately clear whether the number was in addition to the 20 infected Americans previously reported or if it was a new total.

USA TODAY has reached out to Princess Cruises for clarification on how many Americans from the ship have the virus.

In a letter sent Sunday morning to American passengers and crew members, the U.S. Embassy in Japan announced flights would depart Yokohama to the U.S. that day and would be the "only opportunity for eligible passengers to fly to the United States until March 4, 2020, at the earliest."

Last week, the cruise line announced that some passengers, starting with the medically vulnerable, would be let off the ship to complete the quarantine onshore. The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo said Friday that the first group of passengers disembarked in Yokahama.

The Princess Cruises ship was carrying 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew when it set sail and was quarantined after 10 cases of coronavirus were reported Feb. 4.

Japan’s Defense Minister Taro Kono had tweeted earlier that Japanese troops helped transport U.S. passengers on buses from the port in Yokohama to Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and Italy were planning similar flights of passengers. Other governments will also require the passengers to undergo a second 14-day quarantine.

On Monday, Japan announced another 99 infections on the Diamond Princess, raising the ship’s total number of cases to 454. The United States has confirmed 15 cases within the country. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China on Feb 5.

Meanwhile, Holland America says that 255 passengers and 747 crew members remain on the MS Westerdam, which docked in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, Friday, after being turned away from ports in Japan, Thailand and Guam. One female American passenger tested positive for coronavirus at a Malaysian hospital over the weekend. She remains stable, the cruise line said, adding her travel companion tested negative.