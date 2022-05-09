14 dogs found caged in ‘deplorable living conditions’ in Bradenton home, police say

Bradenton police officers discovered 14 dogs living in stacked, dirty cages and “deplorable living conditions” while responding to a domestic call at a home on Saturday.

A woman had reported a verbal domestic incident in the 1800 block of 13th Street West at 7 p.m., Chief Melanie Bevan said in a news release Monday.

When officers arrived, the woman allowed them to search for possible weapons, the release said.

However, officers found crates of dogs stacked in the entryway and a bedroom, along with two cockatiels.

“The animals appeared to be sitting in their own feces and urine, and lacked appropriate access to water,” the release said.

The officers notified detectives and crime scene investigators of the “deplorable living conditions inside the house, including a lack of air conditioning, extreme clutter, piles of garbage and visible insects.”

The animals were immediately removed from the home by Manatee Animal Services, and the woman agreed to surrender them.

A veterinarian is evaluating the health of the dogs and birds, and it’s expected they will be available for adoption in the future, Bevan said.

No charges have yet been filed, but that may change as the investigations into the domestic incident and animal treatment are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Todd Freed at 941-932-9370.

