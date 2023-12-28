14 Durham City Council applicants include Duke student, EMT, ex-candidates. Meet them.

Over a dozen people have applied for the open seat on the Durham City Council, but only a handful will become finalists next week.

The 14 hopefuls are seeking to serve out the remaining two years in the term vacated by Leo Williams, now mayor.

The seat represents Ward 3 on the western side of the city and comes with a $35,200 salary.

When Williams resigned from the seat earlier this month, a 60-day clock began ticking to appoint his replacement. If the council can’t reach an agreement by early February, a special election will be held.

Who applied?

Amanda Borer is a public health administrator at Duke University Health System who moved to Durham in 2010.

She listed her passions as ”giving back to the community, caring for our older adult population, ensuring access to quality and affordable early childhood education, supporting small businesses, and fostering a sustainable local workforce.”

Borer, a Democrat, has voted in 12 elections in Durham since 2012.

First ballot in a municipal race? 2023.

Chelsea Cook is an attorney working in eviction diversion for Legal Aid of North Carolina.

She said that experience builds on a “long history of civil engagement in Durham which has included advocating for incarcerated people, volunteer leadership with political groups such as Durham For All, and community and interpersonal relationship building through faith-based and other local organizations.”

Cook, a Democrat, has voted in eight elections in Durham since 2018.

First ballot in a municipal race? 2023.

Carolyn H. Daye is a retiree who has lived in Durham since 1979. She worked in business in Research Triangle Park, including at IBM and Lenovo.

“I love Durham thru the good and not so good times,” she wrote. “I am so proud to see Durham’s growth and would like to help continue this growth while encouraging equality for all.

Daye, a Democrat, has voted in 41 elections in Durham since 1988.

She consistently votes in the municipal races.

Jonathan Espitia works as an EMT for the HEART program, which sends unarmed professionals instead of police to some 911 calls. Espitia has lived in Durham for nearly a decade.

A first-generation Latino immigrant, he touts a variety of experiences, including in AmeriCorps, firefighting and the restaurant business. “From working-class upbringing on Long Island to Yale graduate, I understand the needs of various communities,” he wrote.

Espitia, a Democrat, has voted in eight elections in Durham since 2014.

First ballot in a municipal race? 2017

Sergio Henderson listed his occupation as education.

He said he has experience with leadership and gets joy from working with others. “There’s a responsibility that [is required] of the job, so I guess come together and take on the responsibilities, serve and be [of] service to someone,” he wrote.

Henderson is an unaffiliated voter.

He has voted in one election in Durham, the 2023 municipal election.

Shelia Ann Huggins is an attorney with several years of city government experience.

Huggins ran for an at-large seat in 2023, but dropped out after placing fifth in the primary. She first ran in 2017, for the Ward 3 seat, losing to Vernetta Alston in the general election. Huggins applied to fill vacancies in 2018, 2020 and 2022, twice advancing to the finalists.

“Given the many challenges facing us, I believe that my experience, education, and commitment would be of great value in helping our residents, businesses, and our community,” she wrote.

Huggins, a Democrat, has voted in 47 elections in Durham since 2003.

She consistently votes in the municipal races.

Larry Ernest Lawton is a self-employed life coach.

“Starting my own consulting firm put me in spaces I would never deemed myself fit,” he wrote.

No North Carolina voter records turned up under his name.

Aaron T. Louv is a chef at NanaSteak who moved to Durham as a child.

He said he witnessed downtown Durham transform into a thriving economy in his lifetime. “This development has its negative side, however, as I have seen home, rent and even business rent prices skyrocket, pushing people and small businesses out,” he wrote.

Louv, an unaffiliated voter, has voted in five elections in Durham since 2004. None were municipal.

Scot MacIver is a civil engineer who sits on the Planning Commission. He was born and raised in Durham.

He said his work gives him “a front row seat to see the inner workings of the planing department, the views of the residents of Durham, and the views of the private developers.”

MacIver, an unaffiliated voter, has voted in two elections in Durham since 2020. Neither was municipal.

Aalayah Sanders manages communications for the Durham Housing Authority. She is from Durham.

“I have intentionally immersed myself professionally in spaces and roles that align with my genuine desire to advocate and work alongside our community and Council to solve pertinent issues that affect the most vulnerable/disadvantaged populations in our city.”

Sanders, a Democrat, has voted in five elections in Durham since 2012.

First ballot in a municipal race? 2023.

Chastan Swain is a law and policy adviser for the state. A lifelong North Carolinian, he moved to Durham five years ago.

“From its history in agriculture and black entrepreneurship, to its current culture of small businesses and innovation tied to the Research Triangle Park, Durham encapsulates the diverse and driven spirit of the State,” he wrote.

Swain, an unaffiliated voter, has voted in nine elections in Durham since 2019.

He consistently votes in the municipal races.

Zoe Tishaev is a Duke University political science student who is an active member of Bike Durham.

“Duke is nothing without the city of Durham, and it’s time that Duke utilizes its resources to uplift the community in a meaningful and visible way,” she wrote.

Tishaev, a Democrat, has voted in six elections in Durham since 2020.

She consistently votes in the municipal races.

Jacqueline Wagstaff is a former City Council (elected in 1999) and Board of Education (elected in 2002) member who has remained engaged in local politics despite several unsuccessful runs since.

She said her firsthand knowledge of elected office and four decades of community service put her “in a unique position to serve and help.”

Wagstaff, a Democrat, has voted in 71 elections in Durham since 1989.

She consistently votes in the municipal races.

Alexander K. Williams works in HR for ECU Health Medical Center.

He cited “over a decade of experience facilitating organizational growth and development.”

Williams, a Democrat, has voted in three elections in Durham since 2022.

First ballot in a municipal race? 2023.

The expected timeline

Thursday, J an. 4 at 1 p.m.: The council will select finalists.

Monday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.: Finalists will be interviewed in a public meeting.

Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.: The council will hold a second public meeting to hear residents’ thoughts on the finalists.

Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.: The council will vote on its pick.

If an agreement can’t be reached by Feb. 2, a special election will be held at a future date.