14 face drug and firearm charges. Police say it happened in Myrtle Beach neighborhood

Fourteen people are facing drug and firearm charges in the Myrtle Beach area after an investigation by multiple local, state and federal agencies, including the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation mainly focused on happenings in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood of Myrtle Beach, according to Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock at a press conference Monday. Prock said there had been drug activity complaints in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood.

Charges include possession of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in large quantities and intent to distribute, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina. Quantities include 11 pounds of cocaine, nearly a pound of fentanyl and 110 pounds of marijuana.

This is an ongoing investigation so the arrests will continue according to officials who spoke Monday. It is unknown how many of the 14 people who were charged have been arrested.

“With these arrests and indictments, our message is clear: violence and drug trafficking has no place within our communities, and we will hold you accountable,” said Steve Jensen, the FBI special agent in charge.

U.S. Attorney’s Office has named 13 out of 14 people so far. Here are their names and charges as listed on the website.

Cedric Lamar Brown, 43, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and a quantity of cocaine. Additionally, Brown was charged with possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Elizar Edward Marcus, 44, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with conspiring to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and distribution of 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Dorian Derrell Williams, 30, of Conway, and James Jenkins Jr., 34, of Loris, were charged with conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Akeem O’Brien Tisdale-Giles, 33, of Georgetown, was charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and attempted possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Maurice Fleming, 42, of Manning; Edward Pigotte, 45, of Myrtle Beach; and Theron Levon Holmes, 45, of Georgetown, were charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of cocaine.

Ronald Eric Campbell, 43, of Florence, was charged with conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

Matthew Tennerrol Brown, 39, of Columbia, was charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Adam Temple, 39, of Little River, was charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Tyrone Louis Harts Jr., 35, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and less than 50 kilograms of marijuana. Additionally, Harts was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Brandon Javon Sutton, 31, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with conspiring to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.