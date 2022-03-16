14-year Fort Worth police veteran fired for misconduct while on vacation, department says

A Fort Worth police officer, who was a 14-year veteran of the department, was fired after he shot a gun in a prohibited area while he was intoxicated and on vacation, the Fort Worth Police Department announced Wednesday.

The incident occurred last October in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, a news release from the police department said.

While the investigation remained ongoing, Corp. Marshall Meyer was placed on restricted duty, “which involves the removal of all police powers, during the course of the administrative and criminal investigations,” the news release added.

The investigation concluded that Meyer did not maintain the agency’s “high standard … and unjustly reflects upon the rest of our officers,” the police department said. He was terminated Wednesday afternoon.