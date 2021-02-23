14 genius things you need to organize your closet

Diego Pineda, Reviewed.com
Say goodbye to clothing toppling over you.
Say goodbye to clothing toppling over you.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

As someone who fails to do any spring cleaning and still stores clothes from more than 10 years ago in their closet, I see the importance of trying to keep your closet organized. Yes, you can fold clothes and place them in hangers or the shelves in your closet, but it only goes so far as to keep everything in place. After all, our closets only have so much room.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Personally, all I need to keep my closet space neat are some shelves, a few hangers, and a hamper. But over time the clutter of shoes, accessories, and clothes can be overwhelming, especially when you’re digging for that one sweater and you realize all the stuff you have but rarely wear. No matter the size and style of your closet, there are a few things you can do to sort your stuff and make it so you can actually find what you’re looking for.

From underwear organizers to vacuum storage bags to belt hangers, here are 14 top-rated picks that are sure to help declutter and even double your closet space.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

1. A closet kit for all your needs

This is the best way to organize your closet.
This is the best way to organize your closet.

If you’re looking to maximize your space and have a customized layout for all your clothes, accessories, and shoes, this closet organizer is the best choice. We named the Rubbermaid HomeFree Series Closet Kit the best closet organizer we’ve ever tested due to its easy installation and durability. Plus, it’s easy to install with interlocking clips and has everything you need to organize your closet space.

Get the Rubbermaid 3-6 ft HomeFree Series Closet Kit from Amazon for $94.99

2. An innovative hanger that doubles your closet space

Double your space.
Double your space.

I don’t know about you, but I get very annoyed when I go to hang clothes on my rod knowing there’s barely any space to squeeze something in. But the Durable Chrome Closet Doubler solves that problem. It allows you to get rid of the clutter of coats, shirts, jackets, and pants by adding a new rod below it. According to reviewers, it is easy to assemble and adjustable so you can choose how low you want to hang it to best fit your closet.

Get the Organize It All Durable Chrome Closet Doubler from Amazon for $25.99

3. Stylish bins for some hidden storage

Add some personality to your shelves.
Add some personality to your shelves.

For those looking to add some organization and style to their closet shelves, these handwoven storage bins could do the trick. You can pick from a variety of sizes to perfectly fit your closet space. Plus, pretty much everything you shove in your closet fits in them—from the random books and photo albums to the blankets and sheets you need to store for the season.

Get the Water Hyacinth Storage Bins with Handles from The Container Store for $8.99 to $19.99

4. A way to organize your undergarments

Keep it clean!
Keep it clean!

No matter how neatly I fold my underwear after doing laundry, they always seem to get wrinkled and disorganized after I throw them in a drawer or bin. But this underwear organizer keeps everything in place for easy access to all of your undergarments. It's versatile enough to not only store bras and undies, but also things like leggings to art supplies, and nearly 30,000 Amazon reviewers swear by it.

Get the Simple Houseware Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider 4 Set from Amazon for $15.97

5. A service that will design your closet for you

This service can plan how you want your closet to work.
This service can plan how you want your closet to work.

While you might not be a professional organizer, you can still hire someone to design your closet. Through Modsy, an online interior design service, you can leave it up to the experts to assist you in finding the right furniture and decoration. Through this service, you just send a few photos of your space to get custom design plans and recommendations from well-known retailers, based on your style and budget. When our home expert tried out the service, she found that the recommendations mostly matched her style, but found the ones she liked best were also the priciest.

Try out Modsy starting at $159 per room

6. An extra shelf to store what won’t fit on a hanger

For some extra storage.
For some extra storage.

For those of us that need to get shoes off the floor or want extra storage for their endless amount of clothes, this 4-tier shelf is a great addition. It is easy to assemble and has a lightweight and sturdy design that holds whatever you store in it without toppling over. One reviewer says that it is not too high and not too wide, making it the Goldilocks of closet shelves.

Get the Honey-Can-Do 4 Tier Closet Shelf from QVC for $28.97

7. A wooden hanger for belts and scarves

Better than on the floor.
Better than on the floor.

If you’re anything like me, you have so many belts hanging and lying around that you usually end up wearing the same black belt because it’s easy to find. That's why this wooden hanger is so essential. It not only adds elegance to your closet, but it also saves space and keeps all your belts in one spot. Now, there will be no need to rummage through several belts just to find one. Reviewers say it works well with scarves, jewelry, face masks, and tank tops, as well.

Get the Natural 12-Belt Wooden Hanger from The Container Store for $9.99

8. A laundry hamper that can roll around the house

Laundry is easier when you can roll it.
Laundry is easier when you can roll it.

If there’s one thing that I need in my closet besides some hangers and a few bins, it’s a functional laundry hamper. With more than 1,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating on Wayfair, this hamper is easy to roll from your closet to the laundry room, and its simple design matches just about any space. The removable canvas bag and handles are also sure to make laundry day more convenient.

Get the Wayfair Basics Rolling Laundry Hamper from Wayfair for $32.99

9. A hanging organizer for your bulky items

This really makes a difference.
This really makes a difference.

Instead of buying an expensive dresser, you can still fit everything in your closet with this hanging organizer—and save in the process. One reviewer said that there is no bending, bowing, or sagging with this hanging shelf, making it worth every penny. This is the perfect solution for those with smaller closets that do not have much shelf or storage space. Its sturdy wooden shelves can hold heavier items and definitely makes a difference in organizing your closet.

Get the Erin Hanging Organizer from Wayfair for $13.99

10. A multi-level hanger that won’t bend

These create so much space in your closet.
These create so much space in your closet.

A big pet peeve of mine is when my pants constantly slide off my hanger or just bend it to the point that I have to keep trying to find ways to store them properly. This hanger has multiple levels to hold several items, which not only saves space but prevents wrinkles and mess. These are quite versatile and they can also store your ties, scarves, belts, and towels. Its durable and high-quality material keeps it from rusting or bending while keeping your wardrobe orderly.

Get the Doiown S-Type Stainless Steel Hangers from Amazon for $17.89

11. Storage boxes to put away things for the season

They&#39;re basic, but oh-so-useful
They're basic, but oh-so-useful

Basic storage boxes are a must-have for any closet. These ones from The Container Store can be used to store anything—from your heavy winter clothes to shoes, linens, and art supplies. The clear plastic material allows you to know exactly what is where and can keep you from forgetting about the stuff you packed away years ago. Reviewers say that the boxes are sturdy, resistant to temperature variation, and functional to keep anywhere.

Get the Our Clear Storage Boxes from The Container Store for $2.09 to $24.99

12. Vacuum storage bags to maximize your space

We love these bags for storing things under the bed.
We love these bags for storing things under the bed.

According to more than 25,000 reviewers on Amazon, the Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags are a must-have. People love the size and amount of stuff that fits in one bag alone, especially since they fit pretty much anything—from four pillows to queen-size bedding. Once you suck the air out of the bag, the volume reduces up to 80 percent and the bags are designed to keep out air, mold, mildew, and bacteria. After testing these vacuum storage bags, we named them our favorite under the bed storage for soft loads. That’s how good they are.

Get the Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags from Amazon for $39.99

13. A shelf divider to keep clothes from toppling over

Keep them separate.
Keep them separate.

Even when I neatly fold my t-shirts and sweaters, as soon as I place them on the top shelf of my closet, they always fall over and make a mess. But the Evelots Closet Shelf Divider will keep your stacks of clothes separated and organized. These sturdy dividers are easy to install and remove, though it is important to note that they only work on wire shelving. This simple tool can make your clothes, purses, or shoes more orderly over time without getting mixed in with other piles.

Get the Evelots Closet Wire Shelf Divider from Amazon for $34.99

14. A hanging organizer that houses your shoes

Shoes on the floor is a thing of the past.
Shoes on the floor is a thing of the past.

According to over 42,000 Amazon reviewers, this shoe organizer is a must-have for any closet. With its affordable price and durable material, it keeps your shoes or accessories off the floor and in plain sight. Not only will you actually be able to find them now, but this organizer also protects your stuff from dust and damage.

Get the Simple Houseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer from Amazon for $9.87

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 14 genius things you need to organize your closet

Recommended Stories

  • Second cruel summer awaits Europe's 'Club Med' economies

    It was not only Britons eyeing Boris Johnson’s reopening plans on Monday afternoon. Many businesses and jobs across the “Club Med” economies hinge on tourists being able to hit beaches in the Algarve, Costa Brava and Greek islands again. Hotspots reliant on Britons filling their bars and beaches will be waiting a little longer before finding out if a second summer can be saved from Covid, however. In the UK, a review by the Global Travel Taskforce will be presented by April 12 with the Government then making a decision on whether international travel can return in mid-May at the earliest. Vaccines boosted the prospect of a sizzling summer rebound for eurozone tourism in 2021 but new Covid variants threaten to throw a spanner in the works. “I’m worried about Europe in general - this was the largest region of the world in travel and tourism,” says Gloria Guevara, head of the World Travel & Tourism Council. She is concerned about the region’s lack of a joined-up strategy for travel because vaccinating the whole of Europe is “going to take some time”. Many countries, including the UK, have beefed up their travel restrictions in recent months amid fears that more transmissible Covid variants could make vaccines less effective. The UK has introduced mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals from its “red list” including Portugal, South Africa and South America.

  • Sri Lankan bishops urge government to release blast inquiry

    Sri Lanka’s Roman Catholic bishops said Monday that they are suspicious of the government’s motives in not sharing the report of a presidential commission of inquiry into Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks in 2019 that killed more than 260 people, and instead appointing another committee to study it. The Rev. Winston Fernando, the head of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Sri Lanka, said the church was alarmed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's decision last week to appoint a new six-member committee of government ministers to study the report without sharing it with the church or the attorney general for the prosecution of suspects.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Monday

    Today's best Amazon deals to shop include one of our favorite cast-iron pans, an exercise bike and more—shop our top picks here.

  • 6 Kitchen Sink Trends to Watch in 2021 (11 photos)

    The kitchen sink is an unexpected place to bring character and personality into a kitchen. But a look at the latest kitchen sink offerings show there are new possibilities in color, texture, function and art. We talked with sink manufacturers and looked at countless sink products that launched during...

  • This $23 Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Duo Is Bringing Amazon Shoppers’ Hair ‘Back to Life’

    You don’t have to let thinning or damaged hair get the best of you.

  • This is what one of 500K deaths looks like

    US hits 500,000 coronavirus deaths. The Supreme Court clears way for prosecutors to access Trump's taxes. It's Monday's news.

  • ‘Windy City Rehab’ Gets Order For Nine More Episodes For Season 2 By HGTV

    Windy City Rehab is getting an extended second season. HGTV has ordered nine additional one-hour episodes for season 2 of the popular home renovation show. The new episodes are slated to premiere in late 2021. Windy City Rehab has been a ratings success for HGTV, drawing more than 20 million viewers since its season two […]

  • Step Inside a Sprawling Ski Chalet Built Directly Into the Side of a Mountain in Aspen

    In Sandra Nunnerley’s latest alpine masterpiece, custom colors reign

  • Rick Snyder’s legal team on Flint defense: ‘Neglecting a city is not a crime’

    Attorneys representing former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder believe the charges against him in the Flint water crisis should be dismissed because “Neglecting a city is not a crime,” according to a court filing on Monday. “Neglecting a city is not a crime — certainly not one with which Governor Snyder has been charged,” Snyder attorney Brian Lennon wrote in the filing, per Metro Times.

  • What Are the Benefits of Direct Deposit and Automatic Payments?

    Now is a particularly good time to consider automating many areas of your finances. With direct deposit of your paychecks and automatic payment of your bills, you don't need to worry about mail delays...

  • ‘Our lives matter less’: People fighting illnesses still waiting for COVID vaccine in NC

    As North Carolina shuffled its vaccine priorities to align with CDC guidance, here’s how that pushed some chronically ill people later in line.

  • Shoppers Swear This Vitamin C Face Oil Tightens Even 'Nightmarish' Sagging Skin

    You might say it works like a dream on fine lines and wrinkles.

  • Medtronic Earnings Top; Medical Tech Giant's Sales In Line

    Medtronic earnings beat views, while the medical technology giant reports sales that were roughly in line. Medtronic stock edged lower but near a buy point.

  • Trader Joe's Has a Nutty New Snack That's Perfect For Almond Lovers

    If you are a Trader Joe’s fan like us, then you know they have some very unique cult-favorite products. From their Everything But The Bagel seasoning to their Mac-and-Cheese bites, when Trader Joe’s releases a new item, everyone gets excited because it could be the next orange chicken or cauliflower gnocchi. Their latest product looks […]

  • Newest Asian ‘Real Housewives’ Use Heightened Visibility to Combat Anti-Asian Hate

    A year ago, Bravo had no Asians among its seven “Real Housewives” shows. Now, the franchise’s newest Asian cast members — Jen Shah in Salt Lake City, Dr. Tiffany Moon in Dallas and Crystal Kung Minkoff in Beverly Hills — are using their heightened visibility to speak out against the recent rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and describe their own brushes with discrimination, even on their own shows. Last Friday, Bravo shared a message denouncing the increase in hate crimes which read, “As racist crimes hate crimes continue to rise in the AAPI community, we stand with our fellow Asian American & Pacific Islander collaborators, partners, and colleagues against racism, hatred and violence. #StopAAPIHate #StopAsianHate.” Not only did Moon, Shah and Kung Minkoff all amplify the post, they also detailed how anti-Asian racism has affected their own lives — on camera and off. Also Read: 'Bling Empire': All the Asian Customs Explained, From Red Envelopes to Black Stew For Dr. Moon, whose first season is currently underway, racism was broached in the very first episode. Moon, who immigrated to the United States from China, confronted castmate Brandi Redmond over a racially insensitive video she posted mocking Asians (Redmond apologized multiple times for the video and checked herself into a wellness center). After she cleared the air with Redmond, Moon invited her castmates to a Chinese dim sum restaurant where she encouraged them to try chicken feet. Several expressed reluctance at trying the dish during the episode. After the episode aired, Dallas housewife Kameron Westcott said she’d rather eat dog treats over chicken feet, leading to some outcries of casual racism. Moon recounted how a patient at her workplace recently asked for a different (non-Asian) doctor. Moon obliged, but the incident — like Redmond’s video — triggered anti-Asian bullying she faced as a child. “One of the reasons I decided to take on the opportunity to be a housewife was because I thought it would give me a platform and have a voice,” she told People. “That is my responsibility.” For Shah, racial discrimination was part of her storyline for Season 1, which recently wrapped. As a Tongan-Hawaiian raising biracial Black sons, Shah said she and her family faced discrimination in Salt Lake City. After having explosive confrontations with her castmates, Shah revealed to castmate Lisa Barlow that the reason she’s so defensive is due to discrimination. Also Read: Hollywood Stars Join Twitter to Denounce Surge in Anti-Asian Hate Crimes “I am how I am because of my culture, because of what I’ve gone through and where I came from and how I was raised,” Shan explained. “I’m that way because I’ve had to be. Living in Utah with all white people, I had to fight and be defensive and always be prepared to fight.” In an interview outside the show, Shah opened up about the dangers of calling a woman of color like herself “scary” (a version of the “angry black woman” stereotype) and how she has to instruct her Black sons on how to act around law enforcement. Shah replied in support of Bravo’s message and also previously posted about #BlackLivesMatter and #TransLivesMatter. Kung Minkoff’s season has yet to air, but she’s already among the most vocal Bravo stars against anti-Asian hate. She posted on Instagram about the string of violent attacks against Asian elders, as well as resources to help, including highlighting the community response group @compassioninoakland (which is offering chaperones for Asians in the Bay Area and looking to expand nationwide) and encouraging the reporting of hate crimes. Also Read: Prince From Brandy's 'Cinderella' Credits Whitney Houston for 1997 Musical's Diverse Cast Kung Minkoff, who is Chinese American and the mother of biracial children, wrote, “We worked our way up to the American Dream without publicly voicing our struggles with prejudice, racism and discrimination along the way. It feels like these microaggressions, xenophobia and the whole model minority myth have become normalized to the point where they are overlooked.” In addition to the official Bravo statement, the housewives also supported a post featuring Asian housewives past and present, including Tiffany Hendra (Dallas), Lisa Wu (Atlanta), Shah, Moon, Jules Wainstein (New York) and Kung Minkoff with the message “Stop AAPI Hate”: View this post on Instagram A post shared by kevin by bravo (@ambermarchamp) This isn’t the first time the network has denounced racism. Last summer, amid the protests against police brutality and criminal justice reform, Bravo aired a “Race in America” special featuring its talent from its “Real Housewives” and “Married to Medicine” franchises sharing their experiences about being Black in America. Read original story Newest Asian ‘Real Housewives’ Use Heightened Visibility to Combat Anti-Asian Hate At TheWrap

  • Skinny Jeans Are a Closet Staple, Here Are All the Fresh Ways to Wear Them RN

    So much inspo here.

  • What you need to know about Disney+ Star

    Today, in several countries outside the US, Disney+ is debuting a new "channel" dubbed Star. It's the new bucket into which the media giant will put all of its titles not suitable for young eyes.

  • Brandon Ingram with an and one vs the Boston Celtics

    Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans) with an and one vs the Boston Celtics, 02/21/2021

  • A Case of Bad Manors: André Leon Talley Embroiled in Eviction Battle

    André Leon Talley has much to be proud of in his storied career: being mentored by legendary Vogue editor Diana Vreeland, blazing a trail as one of the first Black talents on Vogue’s masthead, and being both a bestselling author (of 2020's The Chiffon Trenches) and a bonafide fashion legend, garnering his own acclaimed documentary in 2018, The Gospel According to André.

  • Clint Black Learns Some Surprising News About His DNA on 'Finding Your Roots' (Exclusive)

    Henry Louis Gates Jr. uncovers the remarkably diverse background of country music icon on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on PBS.