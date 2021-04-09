14 gifts you should buy yourself for National Pet Day

Camryn Rabideau
·1 min read
14 gifts you should buy yourself for National Pet Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

I’m 100% here for any holiday that celebrates animals, so you know I got excited when I saw Saturday, April 11 was National Pet Day. My pets are a huge part of my life—in fact, we recently expanded our little family with the addition of 12 baby chicks!

Give yourself the gift of never scooping litter again.
This cool product will (hopefully) keep your cats from clawing your expensive furniture.
If you hate leaving your pooch, this necklace will ensure they're always with you.
They'll love endless games of fetch; you'll love not having to throw the ball.
This cat tree looks like a cool, modern piece of decor.
If you don't already have a robot vacuum, it's a must-have for pet owners.
This shower attachment is ideal for dogs who love to get dirty.
Go ahead--gift yourself a fur-free wardrobe!
The Kong Box contains all sorts of toys to keep your pup entertained.
Finally, a solution to your cat's early-morning wake-up calls.
The Fi Collar tracks your dog's movements, letting you know if they're ever going for a solo adventure.
This cozy bed has been a hit with both my pets.
This fancy dog door actually comes with a full-size door!
Celebrate your pet with a precious custom portrait.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 14 gifts you should buy yourself for National Pet Day

