14 Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants test positive for COVID-19

Fourteen flight attendants tested positive for COVID-19 after attending training at Hawaiian Airlines' Honolulu headquarters and are in quarantine, according to the airline, which canceled its flight attendant training because of the circumstances.

"We are supporting our team members in their recovery, and other employees involved in the training have been self-monitoring their health, in accordance with CDC and state Department of Health guidance provided to us," Alex Da Silva, a Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson, told USA TODAY. "We have also reinforced our office protocols to keep our employees safe and have temporarily canceled our flight attendant training in order to deep clean our facilities."

Guests are required to wear face masks on Hawaiian Airlines flights, and flight attendants wear them while serving guests, according to the airline's website.

Mask requirements are a given when flying in North America.

Hawaiian Airlines will offer a reduced schedule between the state and certain mainland U.S. cities, starting Aug. 1.

Hawaii has seen low coronavirus rates compared with the rest of the country.

As of Tuesday, there were more than 1,070 coronavirus cases in the state, and 19 people have died. By comparison, Arizona has more than 100,000 cases. There are nearly 3 million coronavirus cases in the USA.

Starting Aug. 1, Hawaii will require proof of a negative coronavirus test for visitors to avoid a 14-day quarantine.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced the requirement June 24. Visitors to the state will also be required to undergo a temperature check. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees will undergo a secondary screening at the airport. Travelers will be asked to fill out a questionnaire.

"The health of our community remains our primary focus. This multi-layered pre-travel testing and screening process allows travelers an alternative to the 14-day travel quarantine," Ige said in a statement.

