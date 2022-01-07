14 Bosses Who Made The First Week Of 2022 A Nightmare
1. This boss who clearly doesn't care that their employee's mom has a serious medical issue:
From my boss, while I was on vacation🤮 My immediate reaction was "f*** you dude". This makes me want to quit. from antiwork
2. This boss who doesn't seem to understand the gravity of getting on an airplane with COVID:
So I'm 5 days into my covid positive reading and my boss sends me this because she's short staffed and I'm still feeling absolutely ill. I'm in Florida for winter break and she's back in NC meaning I would have to fly while covid positive. from antiwork
3. This boss who wants their employees to drive in treacherous weather conditions:
My boss sends me a text message and asks me to come in during a snowstorm. You expect me to chainsaw my way out of my driveway as part of my morning commute? Kick rocks. from antiwork
4. This boss who has a weird way of showing their appreciation:
5. Same with this boss:
I'm a skilled tradesman who is supposed to get a $3000 bonus at the end of the year for making the company $150,000 in profit, per my contract. I doubled it, which is supposed to increase my bonus. This is what I received. 100% done with this industry. from antiwork
6. This boss who treats their employees like kindergarten students:
My boss has told me to bring a Dr's note every single time I've ever called off over the years (more times than I can remember). I've never brought one in. Such a dumb, empty threat... from antiwork
7.This boss who is not reading between the lines:
8. This boss who better cough it up before they get themselves in deep water:
9.This boss who's not making sure their place of work is following simple health protocols:
10. This boss who isn't respecting a minor's school priorities:
sooo I’m 16 and my manager expects me to stay this late…didn’t even get off yesterday till 11:15 :)) from antiwork
11. This boss who set impossible expectations:
12. This boss who cut the pay of an employee who devoted everything to their job:
This is insane. from antiwork
13. This boss who's ignoring the fact that asymptomatic people can still spread COVID:
14. And finally, this boss who provided their employee with a moldy meal:
Working night shift without holiday pay. This is the gourmet meal they provided. Yes that is mold. Happy New Year! from antiwork
H/T: r/antiwork