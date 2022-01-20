14 Horrific Job Postings That Prove Companies Don't Give A Crap About Their Employees
1. This posting that does not allow for "unavoidable emergency situations" during a pandemic:
I recently discovered this sub after the Kellogg’s strike & wanted to show a section of a job posting from this past summer at a place I used to work. Unreal. from antiwork
2. This posting that's looking for a candidate who doesn't mind verbal abuse:
3. This posting that's offering $11/hour while also requiring someone with a bachelor's degree:
4. This posting that's asking for way more than just IT support:
5. This posting that wants an "overqualified" person to perform "non-glamorous tasks":
6. This posting that's really fibbing on their pay range:
These jobs need to stop catfishing wages. I understand posting small ranges (like $8 - $10) but this is ridiculous. Only censored business name because it is a small local business and I don't want to doxx myself. from antiwork
7. This posting for a non-paying job that, again, requires a bachelor's degree:
8. This posting that requires a master's degree but is offering a salary as low as $25,000:
(laugh with me about this job posting i found) "BuT no ONe WaNTs tO WoRK anYmOrE" *requires a masters degree but only pays 25k* from antiwork
9. This posting that is actually asking for someone who "will work for peanuts":
10. This posting that's asking for both a recent grad and 8–15+ years of experience:
11. This posting that's "entry level":
12. This posting that's real hypocritical:
Job posting: Requires candidates to submit work free of errors. Yet there's an error on the very next point below that. Facepalm from antiwork