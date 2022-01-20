14 Horrific Job Postings That Prove Companies Don't Give A Crap About Their Employees

1. This posting that does not allow for "unavoidable emergency situations" during a pandemic:

I recently discovered this sub after the Kellogg’s strike & wanted to show a section of a job posting from this past summer at a place I used to work. Unreal. from antiwork

2. This posting that's looking for a candidate who doesn't mind verbal abuse:

Anyone else read this as, “Must be willing to take abuse”? from recruitinghell

3. This posting that's offering $11/hour while also requiring someone with a bachelor's degree:

Teaching math literally pays less than working in fast food... from recruitinghell

4. This posting that's asking for way more than just IT support:

Maintaining gasoline generators is now considered IT... from recruitinghell

5. This posting that wants an "overqualified" person to perform "non-glamorous tasks":

-- Would you like my kidney as well? Bloody insane job posting. from antiwork

6. This posting that's really fibbing on their pay range:

These jobs need to stop catfishing wages. I understand posting small ranges (like $8 - $10) but this is ridiculous. Only censored business name because it is a small local business and I don't want to doxx myself. from antiwork

7. This posting for a non-paying job that, again, requires a bachelor's degree:

I have been looking for jobs, I think this is the posting that broke my spirit from antiwork

8. This posting that requires a master's degree but is offering a salary as low as $25,000:

(laugh with me about this job posting i found) "BuT no ONe WaNTs tO WoRK anYmOrE" *requires a masters degree but only pays 25k* from antiwork

9. This posting that is actually asking for someone who "will work for peanuts":

This job posting is so insulting from antiwork

10. This posting that's asking for both a recent grad and 8–15+ years of experience:

This Job Posting on Glassdoor from EngineeringStudents

11. This posting that's "entry level":

Thanks for the opportunity guys, this job post is a joke from recruitinghell

12. This posting that's real hypocritical:

Job posting: Requires candidates to submit work free of errors. Yet there's an error on the very next point below that. Facepalm from antiwork

13. This posting that's annoyed no one is applying to the position, yet doesn't reveal the salary:

Job post I saw on indeed. from antiwork

14. And finally, this posting that's at least being honest:

Finally a job advert with realistic expectations from recruitinghell

