Two men arrested, one other suspect wanted in connection to South Carolina mall shooting
Nine victims were treated for gunshot wounds and five suffered "other injuries" while attempting to flee.
Twelve people were injured, including 10 with gunshot wounds, during a shooting incident inside the Columbiana Centre mall in South Carolina on Saturday, April 16, the Columbia Police Department said.Speaking to media, Chief Skip Holbrook said eight of the gunshot victims were transported to hospital by authorities, including two in “critical but stable” condition. Another two gunshot victims self-reported to local hospitals, and two more people were injured in a stampede as people tried to flee the mall, Holbrook said.Three people were detained at the scene, Holbrook added.The Columbia Police announced late Saturday night that a suspect had been arrested, later naming the suspect as Jewayne Price. Price was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, according to police.Footage filmed by Guybson Sa shows people running out of the mall into the parking lot on Saturday.“Scariest situation I’ve been with my two daughters. Sounded like a thunderstorm for about 8-12 seconds and people started dropping like crazy while running desperate,” Su wrote on Facebook. Credit: Guybson Sa via Storyful
Police say shooting was not a random act of violence but triggered by ‘some kind of conflict’
Police identified the man who was arrested as 22-year-old Jewayne Price. He was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.
