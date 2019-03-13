The Best Irish-Inspired Dinners You’ll Make All Year Long

From traditional Irish dishes to some inspired by Irish foods (looking at you, reuben egg rolls), you're going to want to eat these way beyond St. Patrick's Day. They feature plenty of cabbage, corned beef, and potatoes-three things common in Irish dishes. Cabbage, for example, was an important crop during the Irish potato famine; corned beef, while expensive in Ireland, became a celebratory meal for Irish immigrants who could get the meat for cheaper at kosher delis in the U.S. The more you know! For even more St. Patrick's Day recipes, be sure to look through our traditional Irish desserts.