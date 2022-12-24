14 Kids Shop for Christmas Presents With Chehalis Police Officers and State Troopers

Dec. 24—The Chehalis Police Department hosted 14 children on Dec. 15 for its annual Shop With a Cop event.

Officers with the Chehalis Police Department and troopers with Washington State Patrol helped the kids shop for presents for their families at Chehalis Walmart before going back to the police station to wrap the gifts.

"After a lot of wrapping, everyone was able to enjoy some wonderful treats provided by generous citizens and businesses who partnered with us and donated food items this year," said the Chehalis Police Department in a Facebook post about the event.

The Chehalis Police Officers Association also purchased gifts for each of the children hosted, and the Washington State Patrol provided a Christmas stocking for each child.

"We were so excited to host our 14 children this year — thank you to everyone who helped to make this such a joyful event!" wrote the Chehalis Police Department.

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office held its Shop With a Cop event earlier this month. The Centralia Police Department held a Night Out With Santa event.