14-month-old playing in yard mauled by pack of 8 dogs in South Carolina, deputies say

A toddler is recovering after being attacked by a group of roaming dogs, South Carolina deputies said.

The 14-month-old girl was playing in her yard Friday, Jan. 5, in Florence County when a pack of eight dogs mauled her, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, per The Post and Courier. She was then rushed to the hospital by her aunt, The Post and Courier reported.

The child underwent surgery and is on the road to recovery, Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye told WPDE.

The dogs were taken in by the Florence County Environmental Services after the attack, according to WPDE’s report. The eight dogs are in animal control’s custody as of Monday, Jan. 8, department officer Todd Floyd told McClatchy News.

They are in quarantine for 10 days to ensure they don’t have diseases such as rabies, Floyd said. The sheriff’s office will then decide what happens to the dogs, as well as whether their owners could face charges, he said.

A resident who lived near where the attack occurred told The Post and Courier she saw the dogs running around the neighborhood a month before. At one point, she said one of the dogs attacked her until her husband shooed it away.

They also climbed on top of her car sometimes, she told the publication.

Florence County is about 80 miles northeast of Columbia.

