Le Monde Headquarters, by Snøhetta (Paris, France)

Founded in 1944, Le Monde is among the most widely read newspapers in the world. The publication has long strived to be better than all other news organizations. So why should its headquarters be any different? Next year, Le Monde will be moving into its brand-new home, a multimillion-dollar building that will look like a bridge—a subtle nod to bridging the gap between the publication and its readers. Designed by the Oslo-based firm Snøhetta, Le Monde’s new headquarters will give a fresh, bold look to Paris’s skyline.