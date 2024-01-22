14 ODOT snowplows hit while clearing roadways this month

The Ohio Department of Transportation said several snowplows have been while clearing the roadways this year.

ODOT wrote on its social media page that 14 snowplows have been struck so far in 2024.

“We have nearly 680 crews still out across the state,” ODOT said late Saturday afternoon.” Many of them are patrolling for slick spots and blowing and drifting snow.”

News Center 7 previously reported that a snowplow in Mercer County was hit while turning into a garage just after midnight on Saturday.

ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning said that someone tried to pass the plow on the left-hand side and hit the plow blade.

He said that 14 plows have all been hit since January 7.

“We’ve been hard at work this winter,” said Bruning on social media. “Unfortunately, we’ve had several of our crews hit too.”

He said drivers should plan for a slippery Tuesday morning commute with the chance of freezing rain.

