14-year-old abducted in Kansas City car theft; police request Amber Alert

Kansas City police are requesting an emergency alert after an SUV was stolen Wednesday afternoon with a 14-year-old inside.

Police are asking for help locating the vehicle, a white 2019 Dodge Durango, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said in a statement. The SUV was last seen heading east from the 1400 block of East 63rd Street around 3:40 p.m.

The SUV has a Missouri license plate: RG1H4X. It also has a low rear passenger tire, broken rear tail light and tinted windows, police said.

The suspected car thief is described by police as a Black woman, about 5-foot-6, and roughly 180 pounds. She was wearing a scarf over her hair, a gray jacket, pink pants and pink flip-flops.

The abducted juvenile was identified by police as Marylan Stewart. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at the time, police said.

Police are asking anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911.