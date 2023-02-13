14-year-old accused of shooting 17-year-old to death is on the run, Utah police say

A 14-year-old boy accused of killing a 17-year-old is on the run from Salt Lake City police, Utah officials reported.

Kaydyn Christensen “should be considered armed and dangerous,” police warned in a Sunday, Feb. 12, news release.

Police responding to reports of a shooting at 8:19 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, the release said. He later died at a hospital. The name of the 17-year-old who died has not been released.

Investigators identified Christensen as the accused gunman, but could not find him in a search of the neighborhood. They believe the shooting is an “isolated incident.”

Police ask that anyone with information call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-30287.

“I keep saying to myself, ‘How many will it take? How many more are we going to see lose their lives? Young people?” Terri Gilfillan of the Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah told KSTU.

Salt Lake City police are seeking Kaydyn Christensen, 14, in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy.

