14-year-old accused of stealing car with 1-year-old inside, Gastonia police say

A 14-year-old was arrested Friday, accused of stealing a car with a one-year-old child inside, Gastonia police posted on Facebook shortly before 7 p.m.

Officers in Gastonia located the stolen car out of Dallas and pursued the vehicle.

The pursuit ended near Highway 321 and Main Avenue.

The suspect, who was driving the stolen car and believed to be 14 years old, was arrested, police said.

Officers located the one-year-old child who was safe and unharmed.

Expect a heavy police presence in the area.

