14-year-old accused of stealing car with 1-year-old child inside

A 14-year-old was arrested Friday, accused of stealing a car and leading authorities on a chase with a 1-year-old child inside, Gastonia police posted on Facebook shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.

The car was stolen from Broad Leaf Court in Dallas and Gastonia police located it near the city limits.

The teen then led police on a chase that ended near U.S. 321 and Main Avenue.

The teen driver bailed and was arrested shortly after that, police said.

Police lights

Officers located the 1-year-old child who was reunited with family members safe and unharmed.

Dallas Police are handling the kidnapping and stolen vehicle charges

Gastonia Police Department is in filing charges related to the chase and traffic violations. Gastonia police cruiser was involved in a wreck during the pursuit.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia teen steals car with 1-year-old child inside