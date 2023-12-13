14-year-old accused in Ybor City shooting to remain jailed

TAMPA — Kadyn Abney sat slumped in a chair last week in a police interrogation room, his hands in his lap, his father by his side, as a pair of Tampa homicide detectives accused him of firing the gun that killed Harrison Boonstoppel.

The 14-year-old was asked if he had anything to say to the family of Boonstoppel, an innocent bystander who was killed in the Oct. 29 shootout in Ybor City.

“I apologize,” Abney said, “for firing the gun that killed Harrison.”

The video snippet, less than a minute long, played in a Tampa courtroom Tuesday as prosecutors argued that Abney should be held in jail without bail until he can face trial for second-degree murder and other charges.

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Robin Fuson granted the request, finding that Abney posed a danger to the community.

The teen sat handcuffed with chains at his ankles. His red jail shirt denoted the homicide charge he faces. An orange jacket covered the yellow vest he wore over it, an indicator to jail personnel that he is a juvenile.

Abney is the second person to face a murder charge in the Oct. 29 shootout that killed two and left 15 others wounded by gunfire. In a similar hearing late last month, Fuson likewise ordered Tyrell Phillips, 22, to remain jailed while he awaits trial.

In the courtroom, Abney gazed curiously at reporters and TV cameras in the jury box. At times, he leaned forward, resting his head on a defense table, looking at the floor or covering his face with his hands.

In the gallery behind him sat his parents. His mother appeared to weep.

Across the aisle sat Boonstoppel’s parents. Neither family spoke in court.

The shooting happened a little before 3 a.m. in the middle of Seventh Avenue, near Centro Ybor, which was crowded with late-night revelers clad in Halloween costumes. The spasm of violence spurred public concern about the safety of the popular entertainment district. Some have called for efforts to temper late-night activity there, while business owners and residents have expressed concern about being pushed out.

Prosecutors said it was Phillips who fired the first gunshots, killing 14-year-old Elijah Wilson, a friend of Abney’s.

Phillips told police he fired in self-defense, but the state argued that video evidence contradicted his account.

In Tuesday’s hearing, the state once again presented numerous cellphone and surveillance videos that captured two groups of young people aggressively confronting each other in the middle of the crowded street. Hundreds jump and jolt and begin to run as gunfire erupts.

Joshua Kennedy, a Tampa police detective, testified that Abney can be seen on video near a series of muzzle flashes, moments after the first set of blasts. He is believed to be the person who fired the shots that left behind a set of 9 mm bullet shell casings. Boonstoppel, 20, was killed by a 9 mm bullet.

Prosecutors argued that Abney is part of a group known as NHC — an acronym meaning “No Hesitation Committee.” It was described as a group of friends, based in an area of Tampa called Cross Fletcher, west of the University of South Florida.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Detective Tara Shute testified that the group is not officially considered by law enforcement to be a gang. But the state played a series of YouTube videos that portray members of the group rapping while flashing guns and wads of cash. Shute identified several people who appeared in the videos, including Abney and Wilson, the latter of whom was killed in the Ybor shooting.

The state argued that NHC was known to be feuding with a group known as K4K, which stands for “Kill for Kamari.” The group is based in the Town ’N Country area. K4K also is not officially certified as a gang, but similar rap videos, played in a prior court hearing, reference the apparent feud with NHC.

The shooting broke out when members of both groups encountered each other on the streets of Ybor, the state argued. Abney, having seen Wilson get shot, tried to retaliate.

“He is trying to kill Tyrell Phillips,” said Assistant State Attorney Justin Diaz, describing Abney’s alleged actions. “His friend has just been murdered. … He’s not hitting his intended target. He’s discharging his gun into innocent people.”

The prosecutor noted Abney’s lengthy arrest history which includes charges of armed robbery and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Assistant Public Defender Elizabeth Beardsley tried to cast doubt on the state’s evidence, claiming they had not proven it was Abney who actually fired the bullet that killed Boonstoppel.

The defense lawyer also noted that in several of Abney’s juvenile court cases, he was deemed incompetent due to mental illness and underwent treatment.

His apology, Beardsley said, came after the detectives had repeatedly accused him of causing the fatal shooting.

“He is presumed innocent of those charges,” she said.

An investigation of the shooting remains ongoing. Last week, police announced a third arrest.

Dwayne Tillman, 21, faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with great bodily harm. He remains jailed, with a hearing set for Friday to determine if he will be eligible for release while awaiting trial.

Police have said they believe there is at least one more person who fired gunshots but has yet to be arrested. Rewards totaling $27,000 have been offered for tips that lead to arrests. Anyone with information, including photos and video documenting the shooting, is asked to submit them through an online portal maintained by the FBI, available at fbi.gov/tampashooting.