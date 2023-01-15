14-year-old, adult arrested after pistol-whipping, robbing victim, Clayton County police say

A 14-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested after pistol-whipping and robbing someone on January 7, according to Clayton County Police.

Just after 3 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 6700 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that 21-year-old Chase Phillips and the 14-year-old were smoking marijuana with the victim when they pistol-whipped him in the back of his head and stole his cell phone.

Eventually, officers were able to track down the thieves using the “Find my iPhone” app.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Both suspects were arrested while armed with handguns in the area of Jesters Lake Drive and North Main Street in Jonesboro.

Police say the 14-year-old complied with all commands from the officer and was immediately taken into custody without incident. Officers found a Google Pixel cellphone and a handgun in the teen’s underwear. Police say the Google Pixel cellphone and the handgun were stolen in a separate incident.

The 14-year-old was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a handgun by a person under 18.

Phillips tried to run away from officers but was apprehended by two other officers after a short foot chase. Phillips also had a handgun, police say. Phillips was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, contributing the delinquency of a minor, obstruction of an officer, drug-related objects, and pedestrian in the roadway.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police did not release any information about the victim but did say they were treated for the injury to the back of his head.

Two guns, two cellphones, marijuana, additional magazines, ammunition, and a digital scale were all located and confiscated from both suspects during this incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: