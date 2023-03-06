14-year-old arrested, accused of murder of Lake Highlands High student killed near school

Dallas police have arrested a 14-year-old suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a Lake Highlands High School student less than a mile from the school on Feb. 28, according to a news release.

Police do not release the names of underage suspects.

The murder suspect was arrested Saturday. Further details about the arrest have not been released.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 7300 block of Skillman Street around 5:40 p.m. The victim died at a local hospital from his injuries.

Lake Highlands High School officials identified the victim as Dadrien Harrison, a junior, in an email obtained by the Lake Highlands Advocate.

Harrison’s family told KDFW-TV that he was shot in the back during a disagreement with some other kids. It’s not clear what the disagreement was about.

“He was with some friends, and they chased him, and he was shot,” Ashley Kelly, Harrison’s mother, told KDFW.

School officials said in the email that the campus would use metal detectors for the rest of the week and a crisis counseling team would be available to talk to students.

Lake Highlands High is part of the Richardson Independent School District.