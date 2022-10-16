14 year old is arrested after another juvenile was shot in Kennewick

A 14 year old was arrested after another juvenile was found shot in Kennewick on Saturday night.

Kennewick police responded to a report of a shooting on the 800 block of North Volland Street at 9:20 p.m. and found the young person with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose age was not released, was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The teen suspect was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center in Kennewick, Wash., and is being held on suspicion of third-degree assault and unlawful possession of a gun.

No other information was immediately available on Sunday.