14-year-old arrested, another on the run in connection with Pike County shooting that killed teen

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile and obtained an arrest warrant for another teen in connection with the July 16 shooting that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old teen.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators are looking for Antonio Murgado Jr.,19, in connection with the shooting. He is charged with felony murder.

Murgado was out on bond for armed robbery in Clayton County and in Spalding County for possession of methamphetamine.

The 14-year-old is charged with party to a crime felony murder. The teen is currently being held in a youth detention facility.

TRENDING STORIES:

The shooting happened on Saturday, July 16 at 10 p.m. at a house on Patton Road in Pike County.

When deputies arrived, they found 19-year-old James Knight outside the home. Investigators say they believe the shooting was drug-related and targeted.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On July 18, deputies arrested a third suspect, 18-year-old Jaiden Chappell. Investigators say Chappell faces additional charges of armed robbery, use of a telecommunication device to facilitate a crime, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and making false statements.

Murgado is considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to call 770-567-8431 if they come in contact with him.

IN OTHER NEWS:







