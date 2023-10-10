14-year-old arrested, charged with murder of teen fatally shot in DeKalb County neighborhood

One 14-year-old is dead and another is facing murder charges after a shooting last month.

The shooting happened on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. on Rock Chapel Road in Lithonia.

According to Lithonia Police, officers received a distressing call of a 14-year-old shot. The victim died on their way to a local hospital.

On Monday, Lithonia officials announced that an arrest was made in the case.

Authorities arrested a 14-year-old and charged them with murder. The 14-year-old is also facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Neither the victim nor the suspect was identified.

