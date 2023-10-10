14-year-old arrested, charged with murder of teen fatally shot in DeKalb County neighborhood
One 14-year-old is dead and another is facing murder charges after a shooting last month.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting happened on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. on Rock Chapel Road in Lithonia.
According to Lithonia Police, officers received a distressing call of a 14-year-old shot. The victim died on their way to a local hospital.
TRENDING STORIES:
Buying a car? Some who finance at dealerships lose their cars, must fight to get down payment back
APD fires officer who Tased local deacon during traffic stop who later died
On Monday, Lithonia officials announced that an arrest was made in the case.
Authorities arrested a 14-year-old and charged them with murder. The 14-year-old is also facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
Neither the victim nor the suspect was identified.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: