14-year-old arrested in connection to brother's death

May 1—A Kokomo teenager has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting after police say he shot and killed his 17-year-old brother Saturday afternoon and then fled the area.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 3:38 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Rainbow Circle, inside the Villas de Fontenelle apartment complex.

A Kokomo Police Department media release stated that officers were initially dispatched to the area in reference to a male with two gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, police discovered the 17-year-old male, and the teen reportedly told authorities that it was his brother who had pulled the trigger, the media release noted.

The 17-year-old was then flown to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died from his injuries. As of Sunday morning, the name of the victim has not been released.

Police located the 14-year-old approximately a mile from the scene, where he was detained without incident, the release states.

He was transported to Kinsey Youth Center and is being held on a preliminary charge of murder, a Level 1 felony.

Trianna Mulvaney was visiting her mother at the apartment complex on Saturday and was a few apartments away when the shooting took place.

She told the Tribune she heard what sounded like three gunshots around the time the incident occurred.

"I was sitting on my son's bed, and I said, 'Did you hear that?'" she said. "He said he did, but it sounded different almost. It didn't sound like a gunshot exactly. It was a different sound. And then he (her son) ran to the door and opened it and saw somebody running. Then a few minutes later, we walked outside and lights and sirens were everywhere, and I saw a guy lying on the ground."

Mulvaney added that even though it was a nice Saturday afternoon, not a lot of people were around the immediate area where the shooting occurred.

"Just a couple minutes before, my children asked if they could go to the park, and we were going to say, 'Sure, let's go,'" she said. "But then you hear that, and you're like, 'Well, no, not now.' Is it safe now, you know what I'm saying?"

Patricia Perchelli, who also witnessed Saturday's incident and called 911 when she learned what had happened, agreed with Mulvaney.

"It's not safe (anywhere)," she said. "I'm from Chicago, so I thought I was away from all of this. I didn't expect this out here."

If you have any additional information that you feel can help police in this case, you are asked to contact Det. Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or abailey@cityofkokomo.org. You can also contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.