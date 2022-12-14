14-year-old arrested in connection to fatal Tampa shooting, officers say

A 14-year-old was arrested Monday in connection to a fatal October shooting, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Officers said they responded to reports of gunshots at the parking lot of a business plaza located at 1005 West Busch Blvd. shortly after midnight on Oct. 29 and found shell casings but no one who had been shot.

About 20 minutes later, officers responding to a 911 call from a gas station located at 2320 West Waters Avenue discovered that someone had been struck by the gunfire: A woman who was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle had been shot as she was leaving the parking lot, according to the release. She was treated at the scene but died from her injuries.

The woman had been at a music recording studio in the business plaza at the same time a teen party was taking place at another location on the property, officers said. As she was getting into the vehicle to leave, two individuals on foot began shooting at a dark-colored car pulling into the parking lot.

The woman was struck in the upper body. She was not connected to the party or shooters, officers said, but she was caught “in the line of fire.”

Through surveillance footage, Terrel Wimbley, 14, was identified as the shooter on foot who had fired in the woman’s direction, officers said. He is facing charges of felony manslaughter with a firearm, shooting at a vehicle and minor in possession of a firearm.

Six days before the shooting, Wimbley was released from a juvenile detention facility. He had been there on gun-related charges, according to Tampa police.

Officers are continuing to look for others connected to the shooting. The department asks anyone with information to submit tips by calling 813-231-6130, sending a tip to TIP411 or submitting through the Tampa Police Department app.