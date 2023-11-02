14-year-old arrested in deadly Del Rey shooting

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Del Rey back in March, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Deputies say on Sunday, March 12, they received a call regarding a victim of a shooting in Del Rey. Deputies responded to the intersection of Bethel and Jefferson where they found 55-year-old Ruben Ramirez of Parlier inside a vehicle suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Del Rey shooting

Homicide detectives determined Ramirez was shot minutes earlier in the town of Del Rey. His friend tried driving him to safety and pulled over at Bethel and Jefferson after noticing the severity of his wound and that he needed immediate medical attention.

Detectives say they identified the suspect as a 14-year-old, who is also a student at Sanger West High School. The 14-year-old, who was not officially named, was arrested on suspicion of homicide.

Investigators add that the suspect has ties to a criminal street gang.

