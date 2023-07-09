14-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of Kansas man, authorities say

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday in southeast Kansas.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting, authorities said.

Thaine Lee Anderson, 74, of Cherryvale, Kansas, was shot in the head, according to a KBI news release.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the death is the result of a homicide,” the KBI said.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday deputies from the Labette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call at Anderson’s home at 21079 Douglas Road, the release said.

Around 2 p.m., the Labette County Sheriff’s Office requested help and KBI agents and the crime scene response team responded, the release said.

Investigators located a suspect, a 14-year-old boy, whose name was not released. He was arrested and faces a charge of first-degree murder. He is being held at the Southeast Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Girard, Kansas, the release said.

It is unknown what led up the shooting and if the boy and victim knew each other.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the KBI said. “No further information will be released at this time.”

The case will be handled by the Labette County Attorney.

The Kansas Wildlife and Parks also assisted with the investigation.