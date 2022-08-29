14-year-old arrested after deputy finds him with loaded gun at Gene Cox Stadium

A Leon County school resource deputy arrested a 14-year-old, who had a loaded gun in his jacket, during a Friday night football game, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy noticed the teen with a "large bulge in his front pocket" before escorting him out of Gene Cox Stadium, patting him down and finding the Taurus handgun.

The teen was not enrolled in any Leon County School, however, he was on school property when the weapon was discovered.

He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of possession of a firearm on school property, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

A Taurus handgun that was found inside the jacket of a 14-year-old boy at Gene Cox Stadium Friday.

Gene Cox Stadium, 601 Paul Russell Road, holds the Hurley W. Rudd football field, which can seat 5,500 fans and is used by all nine public middle schools and the five public high schools located in Leon County.

There were at least 11 incidents of a student bringing some kind of weapon to campus in the 2021-2022 school year. Many of those arrested have had loaded handguns.

Weapons on campus:

LCSO encourages families to discuss with their children the consequences of bringing a weapon to school and if they “See Something, Say Something."

The FortifyFL app is available to anonymously report Leon County School-related suspicious activity or call 850-922-KIDS. Also, as part of its Cease Fire initiative, LCSO in collaboration with Big Bend Crime Stoppers will offer a monetary reward leading to the arrest of an individual illegally possessing a firearm.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Resource deputy arrests 14-year-old with gun at Gene Cox Stadium