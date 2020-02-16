14-year-old arrested in murder of NYC college student Tessa Majors

Authorities said Saturday they arrested a 14-year-old in connection the stabbing death of Barnard College student , near West 116th Street, shortly before 7 p.m. local time on December 11. She staggered up a staircase onto the street where a school security guard found her and called 911. Barnard is part of Columbia University.

Vance said the criminal complaint paints "a gruesome picture of what this young woman endured in her final moments. As alleged, some of the last words she was known to have said was 'Help me, I'm being robbed.'"

According to the complaint, evidence against Weaver — who turns 15 in two months — includes DNA recovered from Tessa's fingernails. Vance also mentioned "video evidence, the blood evidence, the smart phone evidence, the iCloud evidence, the witness identification and the defendant's own statements."

There is a memorial with flowers and candles on the sidewalk near where the incident happened.

A memorial near Morningside Park for Barnard College student Tess Majors. CBS New York

