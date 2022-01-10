14-year-old arrested after post threatening to 'shoot up' school in Surprise, police say

Police

A 14-year-old was arrested on Monday after Surprise police said the teen threatened to shoot up an elementary school.

The West Point Elementary School student posted threatening messages to a social media account in part stating, "I will shoot up the school" on Jan. 10, the Surprise Police Department said in a news release.

An official at the Dysart Unified School District reported the threats to Surprise police, the news release said.

The teen was quickly identified and arrested on suspicion of one count of interference with or disruption of an educational institution and one count of making a terrorist threat, the news release said.

The 14-year-old was not identified on Monday because minors are not typically identified by police.

There was no current threat to the school, Surprise police noted. West Point Elementary is a K-8 school, according to its website.

“This type of activity is not funny, it’s not a joke or a prank," Surprise police Chief Benny Pina said in the news release. “Threats of violence against our schools will not be tolerated, if you make a threat against our schools we will find you, and you will be arrested.”

Anyone with additional information about the incident was asked to contact Surprise police at 623-222-4000 or 623-222-8477, or by email at crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

Reach the reporter at chelsea.curtis@arizonarepublic.com or follow her on Twitter @curtis_chels.

