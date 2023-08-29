14-year-old arrested in shooting death of Lake City child, police say more arrests expected

The Lake City Police Department has announced the arrest of a 14-year-old connected with the shooting death of a child.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax first reported this tragic incident on Aug. 25. At that time, Lake City PD was early in the investigation for who might have been responsible for shooting a killing a 12-year-old child.

RELATED STORY: Child shot and killed in her home, Lake City PD says

In an official statement released by LCPD, officers were called to NW Long Street on Aug. 24 at 9:06 p.m as information came in of a person shot.

Once on scene, police found 12-year-old Mariah Smith suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS provided first aid but sadly, she did not survive.

LCPD said that during the investigation, a number of leads were followed. This led authorities to a suspect.

On Mon., Aug. 28, Jatarious Rashad Fluellen, 14, was arrested and charged with Smith’s murder. Police also said that more arrests are expected.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Even though an arrest was made, police are still asking anyone with information to contact the LCPD at 386-752-4343.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.