14-year-old bags ‘monster’ buck she’d been hunting for years in Texas. ‘What a giant’

A 14-year-old girl bagged what some call the “buck of a lifetime” — one that may make her a record holder in Texas.

Reili Brewer, of Avery, Texas, killed the “monster” deer Sunday, Oct. 29, on Red River Army Depot land near Texarkana. The massive buck is one she and her father had been hunting for years, Rickey Brewer said in a Facebook post.

Reili saw her opportunity while her father was getting warm in his pickup truck, the family told KLTV.

“I looked at my phone and saw I had three missed calls,” Rickey Brewer told the station. “I called her back and she was just screaming and crying, ‘I shot the big one.’”

It was an appropriate descriptor for the 29-point deer, which the dad said was unofficially scored at 238 1/8 by a taxidermist. That would shatter the Texas youth state record, set in 2018 by a 9-year-old hunter who had a net score of 209 1/8 with a buck killed in Madison County, according to The Huntsville Item.

The family told Texas Buck Registry the deer “walked out eating acorns” before Reili fired the deadly shot.

“My scope was really foggy and I had to wipe it off without spooking him,” she told KLTV. “My nerves were shot but my dad’s words were with me. I just took a big breath and slowly squeezed the trigger.”

Video shared by Reili’s father shows her emotional reaction to her kill of a lifetime.

“Y’all don’t know how much of an honor it was to be able to kill this deer!!” she said in an Instagram post.

She told KLTV she spent 150 hours hunting the same deer last October. Before her trophy kill, she said she was “praying and hoping” her prayers would be answered, according to the outlet.

When she asked the Deer Age and Score page on Facebook about her buck, she was met with applause from fellow hunters.

“Congratulations!!! That’s a monster!” one commenter said.

“Absolute stud of a deer!” another commenter said. “Congrats young lady on an outstanding trophy.”

