14-year-old Bennett Middle student faces charges after attack with scissors: Police
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a serious assault at Bennett Middle School in which the victim was assaulted with scissors and was taken by EMS for her injuries.
The assigned School Resource Deputy quickly detained the 14-year-old female suspect in the Nov. 10 incident, according to police. There is no known threat to the school community at this time, and the victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The name of the juvenile suspect will not be released due to the student’s age. This investigation is ongoing, authorities said. If you have any information about this case, please contact DFC Judson.
The Sheriff’s Office will request the following charges through the Department of Juvenile Services:
Assault 1st degree
Assault 2nd degree
Reckless endangerment
Disturb school operations
