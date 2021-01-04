The 14-year-old Black teen who was wrongly accused of stealing a woman's iPhone at a hotel is 'seriously traumatized,' his father says

Keyon Harrold, a jazz musician, plays trumpet at a press conference in lower Manhattan on December 30. Scott Heins/Getty Images

The father of the Black teen who was wrongly accused of stealing a woman's iPhone says his son is "seriously traumatized," a TMZ report said.

Keyon Harrold, a Grammy-winning jazz musician, told TMZ that he was considering therapy for his 14-year-old son, Keyon Jr., after the incident at a hotel in New York City late last month. Harrold told The New York Times that he thought it might have been racial profiling.

On December 26, Harrold posted a video, which now has nearly 3 million views on Instagram, showing a woman telling a manager of the Arlo Hotel in SoHo that the teen took her cellphone. Harrold said the woman tackled and grabbed Keyon Jr.

"The lady in this video assaulted my 14-year-old son and me as we came down from our room in the @arlohotels Arlo Soho to get breakfast," Harrold wrote in the caption. He added that the woman "'lost' her iPhone, and apparently, my son magically acquired it, which merely ridiculous."

Harrold said the manager "empowered" the woman.

He added that a few minutes later, an Uber driver returned the phone to the woman. He said he and his son did not receive an apology from her or the hotel.

As Insider's Kelsey Vlamis reported, the hotel apologized after the footage sparked outrage on social media. It said that "more could have been done to deescalate the dispute."

"This could have gone very wrongly if I had come down after my son," Harrold told WABC-TV. "The idea of trauma goes above any charge that we may have."

He added: "I bring my son places where he shouldn't have to deal with injustices and shouldn't have to be profiled."

The police identified the woman as Miya Ponsetto, 22, the New York Post reported. She told CNN that she worried about charges and about how she was portrayed in the video.

"Of course I worry. That's not who I am," she said. "I actually ... try very hard to make sure that I am always doing the right thing." Ponsetto also claimed that she was assaulted during the incident.

WABC-TV reported that the police were looking into whether to bring charges against Ponsetto, though she hasn't been charged. Activists have said Ponsetto is a California resident and are calling for her arrest, the report said.

The civil-rights attorney Ben Crump and the teen's parents have called on Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance to charge Ponsetto. NBC News reported that the district attorney's office was investigating the incident.

"There are thousands of Black men in prison because they were racially profiled and falsely accused, so this has larger implications," Crump said at a press conference in December. "I mean, it was Emmett Till who was falsely accused and racially profiled that led to him being lynched. And so it is a larger conversation that has a larger impact on society."

