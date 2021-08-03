14-year-old boy accused of killing Virginia girl and threatening to shoot up school: Officials

A 14-year-old Virginia boy already facing three charges in connection to the death of a 13-year-old girl has been charged with two additional felonies and a misdemeanor, including threatening to kill another girl and shooting up a school, Henrico County officials said Monday.

The boy, whose name has not been made public because of his age, allegedly made the threats on social media. Police discovered them after combing through his accounts following the March 26 death of Lucia Bremer. The newly discovered online threats were posted before Bremer's death and aimed at a girl younger than Bremer.

The juvenile male has been charged with attempted murder and making a school threat, both of which are felonies. He was also charged with brandishing a firearm, which is a misdemeanor. The three new charges will be added to the initial charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a minor.

MINOR SENTENCED TO JUVENILE DETENTION OVER FATAL CARJACKING OF UBER EATS DRIVER

Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said Monday she is considering whether to charge the teenager as an adult. She has until Sept. 13 to make a decision. She also said she may bring charges against the adult who owned the handgun used in Bremer's shooting. While she did not identify who the gun belonged to, she said it was someone in the boy's household.

Bremer was shot while walking with her friend around 4:30 p.m. on March 26. She played center midfield for the 2007 Elite team with the local soccer club, the Richmond Strikers.

Friends, family, and community members held a candlelight vigil in her honor at Quioccasin Middle School days after she was killed. Mourners held candles and put up signs around the school's track field.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The next court date for the boy charged in Bremer's death is Sept. 13.

Washington Examiner Videos

Story continues

Tags: News, Virginia, Crime, shooting

Original Author: Barnini Chakraborty

Original Location: 14-year-old boy accused of killing Virginia girl and threatening to shoot up school: Officials