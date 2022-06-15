14-year-old boy accused of sexually assaulting woman is arrested in Hollywood, police say

A 14-year-old boy was arrested after a woman said he sexually assaulted her in Hollywood late last week, according to authorities.

The teen was taken into custody by detectives and SWAT officers just before midnight on Monday in the 700 block of South Park Road, the Hollywood Police Department said Tuesday in a news release.

He was arrested on four counts of sexual battery with great force and one count of kidnapping. Police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said Wednesday via email that he’s being held at the Juvenile Assessment Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Because he is a minor and charges are yet to be filed in juvenile or adult court, the Miami Herald is not naming the teen.

The woman was walking to work at 3:50 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Park Road — less than half a mile away from the Hollywood Police Department — when police said she was attacked and sexually battered.

Authorities didn’t release the age of the woman nor further details about the attack.

“We are so grateful for our community (for) working together with our detectives to provide surveillance to help catch the suspect,” Bettineschi said. “Our detectives were working long hours since June 10th to try and get this violent suspect off the street.”

The teen’s next status hearing is June 27, according to the State Attorney’s Office in Broward.